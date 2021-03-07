Hastings Public Schools will undergo its routine accreditation process next month.
Lawrence Tunks, HPS director of learning, discussed that process during the Hastings Board of Education work session on Thursday. This will be the district’s first accreditation process with Tunks in his current position.
According to Rule 10, public school districts in Nebraska must go through reaccreditation every five years.
Nebraska schools have a couple ways to go through accreditation including through a non-governmental recognized organization, such as AdvancEd, which oversaw the district’s last accreditation.
AdvancEd has since merged with Measured Progress and is now known as Cognia.
That is how Hastings Public Schools is seeking accreditation this go-round, as well.
“It’s fairly similar to what we went through five years ago, but there are also some changes, too,” Tunks said. “It’s quite an extensive process for us, but I think it’s a good process. I can say personally, it’s helped me really understand and learn more about what we are doing and digging into some of that.”
Cognia is internationally recognized.
“So they have very high standards,” he said.
Accreditors won’t be on site due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
HPS will submit the necessary documents by the middle of March.
HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said reaccreditation is a good process for the district.
“Mr. Tunks has put in a lot of time and effort into leading all of us through this charge,” Schneider said. “He’s been the point person, and he’s done a very good job. We welcome this visit. It’s not exactly ideal timing this year, but nothing is. The point is this will help us do better and help us look at areas we need to improve on. So it’s a good process.”
Tunks said Cognia will provide suggestions on how HPS can improve.
Hastings Middle School Principal Shelli Pfeifer was part of the team that evaluated the district’s reaccreditation five years ago. Pfeifer was working for Grand Island Public Schools at the time.
She said Thursday she was quite impressed with Hastings after going through that process.
“I said ‘Geez, if I leave Grand Island, I’d really like it at Hastings. They have a lot of good things going on,’ ” she said.
