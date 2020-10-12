Members of the Hastings Board of Education took action Monday to save taxpayers more than $1.5 million.
Board members voted 9-0 during their regular meeting to approve a resolution to refinance bonds totaling $5.5 million from 2017 to pay for the Longfellow remodeling project. The refinancing is anticipated to save more than $1.5 million over the life of the loan.
“Long term this is a great thing for taxpayers and this has been a successful situation for us in several of our bond issues that we’ve had over the years,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said.
Also during the meeting, Schneider said the district will stop making automated calls to parents informing them someone in their child’s building tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The method to inform parents they no longer will receive those automated calls? An automated call.
Instead, Schneider said HPS will keep a building-by-building running total on the district website.
“I want the parents to know we’re doing this,” he said. “We want to be very transparent. We want it out there, but I think this is a better system.”
The district still will call families if their student had direct contact with someone who tested positive.
Schneider said he expected the automated call about no more automated calls to be made Tuesday.
Cara Beckenhauer, principal at Lincoln Elementary, as well as instructional facilitators Becki J. Kulwicki and Kristie A. Wellensiek, presented “The Greatest Show on Earth” during the spotlight on learning portion of Monday’s meeting.
Since Lincoln Elementary was identified by the Nebraska Department of Education in December 2018 as a school in need of improvement, based on state test scores, staff at the school have been working toward achieving a goal that more than 80% of students there will score at or above reading and math benchmarks by May 2022.
“Let me be clear what that comes from,” Schneider said about the “school in need of improvement” designation. “Nobody is going to convince me Lincoln Elementary is not an outstanding school. Go into that building some day and watch breakfast. Watch the teachers eat in the classroom with those kids. That’s how they start their morning every day. We have outstanding educators in that building.”
The school received grant funding to help boost test scores. Beckenhauer said instead of spending that money to implement a new program, those funds were invested back into the school’s teachers by way of professional development emphasizing small-group reading instruction.
Lincoln used the services of consultant Maria Nielsen.
HPS Director of Learning Lawrence Tunks also spoke during Monday’s meeting about a recent districtwide professional development activity led by Nielsen.
The board also unanimously approved the Hastings Education Association as the exclusive bargaining agent for the 2022-23 school year.
