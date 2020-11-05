When the Hastings Board of Education meets on Monday, members will determine whether to continue e-learning at large for the district during the second semester.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider recommended discontinuing the e-learning option for the second semester, except for students with medical conditions.
“If we have a documented medical condition by a physician that says it’s not safe to be at school, we’re going to accommodate that student,” he told board members during their work session on Thursday. “By and large we believe it is best for our students to be back in school, in person.”
The school board meets 7:30 p.m. Monday in the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
Prior to making that recommendation, Schneider consulted with district physician Dr. Curtis Reimer and Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department.
There are arguments to be made on both sides of the issue, Schneider said, but many students are falling behind while doing e-learning.
“We’re not seeing tremendous results in student performance,” he said. “We have some students that are doing really well. Unfortunately, at our high school at the quarter break about two-thirds of students are behind where they need to be and some of them are significantly behind.”
Schneider said according to feedback from teachers, about 50% of middle school students are behind and 40% of elementary students are struggling with e-learning.
“I think we’ve proven with our protocols it’s a safe place for kids,” he said of school buildings with classes in session. “I would argue for some kids it’s safer to be in school than to not be at school.”
Many e-learning students need interventions in math and reading.
“It’s basically impossible to do that in an e-learning setting,” Schneider said. “In a school day, when the student’s with us all day, we can carve out time in their schedules to provide those interventions. We are not able to do that in an e-learning environment.”
Arguments to continue offering e-learning include that, with increasing numbers of cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in the community, families have a choice to do what they feel is safest for their children.
Also, with e-learning an option, some classrooms in the schools are less crowded than they would be otherwise, which helps with social distancing for the students already attending classes in person.
The adults who make e-learning happen for the school district have improved it each week and continue to work extremely hard on it, the superintendent said.
“So it’s a much better product now than it was in August, and I want to commend them,” Schneider said. “We have some students who have shown great progress in e-learning.”
On the subject of classroom numbers, he said that while some rooms in the schools are less crowded with the e-learning option in place, that isn’t the case in all cases.
There are some classes with larger enrollments because when teachers were assigned to e-learning, schools that were intended to have three sections of a class may just have two. That means those two remaining classes have higher enrollments than desired.
The district does have alternative plans in the event of disease outbreaks.
Schneider said the first step would be a 50-50 approach with half the students physically in school each day to reduce the crowding in the schools.
The district could close one school temporarily if there was an outbreak at that particular building and keep other buildings operating as normal.
“Finally, if things get bad enough we could go 100% remote if we had to do that,” he said.
Discontinuing e-learning would require a big staff shuffle, especially at the elementary level.
“That’s one of the reasons why we’re asking you to act in November, because we need time to contact families to figure out who we’re going to have in the second semester,” he said.
Accommodations will continue for staff with health concerns.
For instance, Schneider mentioned a reading teacher at the middle school who has been teaching in-person classes remotely, with a teacher’s aide working with students in the classroom.
“That’s worked well, so we won’t change that,” he said.
Schneider said bringing students back into the classroom would be like working with students moving into the district who are behind.
He said in talking with other districts that didn’t offer e-learning, fewer than 1% of students participated in in-person classes due to medical conditions.
“I would guess that would be ours,” he said.
One option for students without a medical condition, but who still didn’t feel safe enough to return to the classroom, would be to go through homeschooling through the Nebraska Department of Education.
“If they did that for partial time and then decided it was safe and wanted to re-enroll, of course we would work with them,” Schneider said.
Also during the meeting, board members voted 8-0 to not hold classes on Nov. 13. Schneider said the Nebraska Department of Education allowed voting on the item during a work session because it involves scheduling.
Schneider said it is a day for staff to work on teaching plans.
