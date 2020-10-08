When members of the Hastings Board of Education meet in November, they will determine the future of e-learning in the district.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider spoke about the district’s experiences with e-learning so far at the school board’s work session on Thursday.
“We’re going to present data to you and make a recommendation and see what route you want us to go second semester,” he said.
Schneider thanked the e-learning teachers.
“We’ve got a lot of people doing things they’ve never done before,” he said. “I’m telling you they’ve worked extremely hard to make this work. It’s not easy.”
Schools have tried to accommodate families where they are in this current situation.
“We’re not 100% sure we’re seeing great results from our e-learning,” he said. “What I mean by that, I think, is not a shock to anybody. We believe very strongly that the best place for a student is in school.”
A lot of factors are out the of the teachers’ hands when it comes to e-learning.
“I think especially for some of youngest learners this is a very difficult situation,” Schneider said
Deciding in November what form e-learning will take in the spring semester would allow schools to adequately address staffing needs.
“If we were seeing perfect results across the board, I probably wouldn’t be bringing this up tonight, but that’s not what we’re seeing,” he said.
If the district would decide not to allow e-learning in second semester, the district would have to adjust staffing for e-learning.
Schneider said there are two first-grade e-learning teachers.
“If we don’t offer that second semester, one of them is going back to kindergarten,” Schneider said. “That’s what she was originally hired to do. There’s things like that you can’t tell them the week before the semester starts they are going to switch. There’s more to it than that.”
No other schools in Educational Service Unit No. 9 are offering e-learning to the extent of Hastings Public Schools; Grand Island Public Schools offers e-learning, but Kearney doesn’t, he said.
Schneider said the district should be less willing to allow students to switch.
“We cannot deal with all the changes we are getting,” he said.
Hastings Public Schools would always accommodate a medical situation, however.
Schneider said it might be possible to have a hybrid situation, allowing e-learning for high school students but not at the elementary level.
The district will have more data available by the November board meeting to make a decision.
The school year began with about 12% of the student body enrolled in e-learning. Schneider said that number is slightly less now.
He said 36 elementary students came back to in-person schooling for the second quarter. Schneider said the middle school numbers were less than that.
There are more requests at the high school level for e-learning.
“We have a few, after visiting with Dr. (HHS Principal Tom) Slzanda today, who we know are excelling in this role,” Schneider said.
The district has learned to be flexible, creating learning options for students. However, Schneider said HPS staff will have to be more rigid in not allowing students to switch in mid-term.
