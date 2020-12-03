When Jeff Schneider became superintendent of Hastings Public Schools in July 2019, Diana Reiner helped him acclimate to the procedures of the Hastings Board of Education.
“She had experience in that,” he said. “I didn’t, so I was really thankful to have her. She really kept things organized, made sure we followed all the correct legal procedures in terms of advertising meetings, things like that. She was definitely the leader in that area.”
Reiner, who has worked 25 years for Hastings Public Schools, including six years as secretary to the superintendent, is retiring at the end of the month.
Often Reiner has been the first person to arrive at a school board meeting, leading the set-up of the meeting room.
“She’s kind of the glue that keeps it all together,” Schneider said. “We’re definitely going to miss her and miss that role. It’ll be a tough act to follow.”
In her role as secretary to the superintendent, Reiner also helped organize special events such as Educator of the Year recognition.
Carrying over a responsibility from her previous role as human resources secretary, Reiner also maintained the files for teachers who moved up the salary schedule through continuing education.
As the school district has dealt with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, Reiner handled the purchase of personal protective equipment, including 8,000 “Tiger Strong” masks for students and staff.
She also handled e-learning requests.
Dealing with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the most noteworthy event of her time with the district, Reiner said.
“The unknown was the worst part,” she said. “It was a little weird, I guess you would call it. Mostly just being unknown and never sure what to do or how to deal with things that have never happened before. That’s probably been the hardest thing since I worked for the district. Hopefully we don’t have to do that again.”
She’s enjoyed working for the district.
“It’s been interesting,” she said. “I met a lot of people. My kids went through the system.”
In retirement, Reiner and her husband, Mark, hope to eventually be able to spend more time with their children — a daughter in North Carolina and son in Lincoln. She also will look for volunteer opportunities.
Reiner’s career with the district began in the early 1980s when she worked at Hastings High School.
After working in office staff roles elsewhere, Reiner started back in the district office in 1999 working as the secretary for curriculum, instruction and assessment; and student services.
It was in that role she worked with Craig Kautz, who eventually became superintendent and was Schneider’s immediate predecessor.
“She was one of those people who had the background and had the understanding of a lot of different areas of the organization,” Kautz said. “As executive secretary she had a good understanding of all the different parts of the organization and therefore was very helpful in being able to locate things, being able to communicate between different departments and knowing what to ask and how to ask it.”
That experience was valuable, Kautz said. With her broad background, Reiner has served as a model.
Her successor, Denise Behrends, also has a broad background serving as the district’s human resources secretary.
With adjacent offices in the district office building, Reiner said, she and Behrends have worked together closely. She said she knows Behrends will do well in her new job.
Schneider said Reiner has tremendous institutional knowledge.
“We are going to miss her,” he said. “We’re going to miss her experience, and we’ll miss having her in the building, no doubt. She has been an outstanding employee, and we wish her nothing but the best in retirement.”
