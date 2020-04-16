Hastings Public Schools has slated April 24 as the deadline for seniors to provide feedback about how to proceed with graduation.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider said seniors will receive a survey notice on Monday asking for feedback about how to handle commencement ceremonies. Responses are due on the following Friday.
Kandace Garwood, director of student services, spoke about graduation plans while giving a district update at the Hastings Board of Education work session on Thursday.
“Soon we’re going to be surveying our seniors to see what they want to do for graduation,” she said. “We wrote a letter to their parents first, just in case parents wanted to influence their seniors a little bit, but we will be surveying them to see what they would like to see happen.”
The choices Garwood mentioned Thursday included a virtual graduation in May, or postponing graduation until July, hoping to have a more traditional ceremony, but also knowing it still may have to be virtual at that time.
Reality for the district has changed quite a bit since the school board’s last meeting on March 16.
Since then, the remainder of classes and activities have been canceled for the academic year.
“Our first priority really was to make sure none of our students went hungry,” Garwood said. “With the help of Lunchtime Solutions and Dave (Essink, HPS director of human resources and operations) and all of his work, quickly we were able to start offering lunches to our students. We serve more than 800 meals a day and we definitely noticed the trend of serving more meals on Mondays and Fridays, which just goes to show that hunger is real here in Hastings, Nebraska, for our students.”
Teachers are doing amazing things to stay in touch with students, Garwood said, including using Zoom, Google Hangouts, emailing and calling students.
“So we have lots of great things going on, learning and hearing from everyone,” she said. “I just can’t say enough. I’m truly honored to be a part of HPS. It’s terrible this situation is going on, but being able to hear the stories from our staff members just lets you know hard they are working and how dedicated they are to all of our students. I thank everyone for all the work they are doing. It truly is remarkable.”
During the work session Schneider gave the oath of office to new school board member Jodi Graves.
Also during the work session, Essink presented for approval at the board’s regular meeting on Monday the recommendation to purchase 20, 12-foot rectangle tables for the Middle School cafeteria from Virco for $35,279, to be paid for out of the lunch fund.
Because the rectangle tables have stools attached, the board also will act on Monday to purchase 200 new chairs from Eakes for $17,395 to be used in the cafeteria during events that don’t involve the tables, such as concerts. Purchase of the chairs is planned to come out of the middle school building budget.
Board members also will act Monday on a recommendation to approve a bid of $556,280 from Rutt’s Heating and Air for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system for Hawthorne Elementary; and also a $94,264 bid from Computer Hardware for 550 Chromebook laptops for eighth- and ninth-grade students.
Board members also will act on a recommendation Monday to approve new K-8 science curriculum.
“Everything we’re bringing to you tonight is in the current budget,” Schneider said.
