As the May 12 primary election approaches, Hastings Public Schools is kicking off a virtual campaign to educate voters about a levy-neutral bond election to renovate the Morton Elementary building to become a centralized preschool location and district administrative office.
In 2014, Hastings Public patrons approved a $21.5 million bond to remodel five of the six existing elementary buildings.
Morton was closed an an educational institution in 2016. Since then, the campus has served as the temporary home to two other HPS elementary schools — Alcott and then Longfellow — while those schools’ buildings were renovated.
The question on the May 12 ballot is for a $6 million bond issue.
The winning bid in 2017 for the Longfellow Elementary renovation, which was completed recently, was just under $5.9 million.
During an interview on April 3, HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said the district was reading the community about how to proceed with the Morton ballot issue amid the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.
He reached out to a lot of constituents and received a lot of feedback. The consensus was to proceed with caution.
“Some people may view it as, ‘It seems odd to be talking about a project like this right now,’ but some people may view it as, ‘This would be a really good thing for our community if we could do a $6 million project that’s geared for local contractors and not change anyone’s tax payment,’ ” Schneider said. “That’s the key to this. If we were asking to increase people’s property taxes we would not be doing this. We wouldn’t even be asking the question.”
Last fall, the district refinanced existing bonds and saved about $2 million. Now, HPS is getting ready to do another round of refinancing in the coming weeks, which Schneider hopes will save the district another $1 million.
“We’re excited about that because right there that’s $3 million of the $6 million,” he said.
The other $3 million would come out of the district’s existing property tax levy.
“Because of the refinancing and because rates are so low we can handle this additional $3 million within our levy,” Schneider said.
All of the district’s debt is scheduled to be paid off in 2040. Schneider said the Morton project may push that timeline off to 2041.
“I don’t think it will,” he said. “I think the market will continue to work for us and we’ll be able to do more refinancing in the future. I actually think we’ll beat 2040.”
The district can’t conduct a traditional campaign.
“Due to COVID-19 that’s not possible or appropriate,” Schneider said. “We really debated how to handle this going forward. After gathering a lot of feedback from several constituents we decided the best thing to do was to put it in the hands of the voters.”
The district is planning a virtual campaign in the upcoming weeks to get voters educated. District officials will continue to listen to voters.
“The one message we want to get across to our entire community is we know how difficult this situation is and we don’t take that lightly,” Schneider said. “It’s something we really try to think through.”
In addition to social media and websites, district officials such as Schneider will conduct Zoom presentations with service clubs and provide opportunities for people to ask questions.
He expects the Morton renovation would be a two-year project.
The district is waiting to pursue designs for the renovation until after receiving voter approval.
If the issue passes, the district would work to get plans immediately after the election.
Schneider hopes the project could be bid in the summer. Construction could start as soon as the winning contractor was ready.
“They really won’t have weather issues because most of the work is inside the building,” he said. “That helps, as opposed to when you’re building new and need the weather to cooperate.”
The plan then would be to open Morton in fall 2022.
In addition to a districtwide preschool, the district’s administrative office would move there too, into the upstairs of the building at 731 N. Baltimore Ave.
“The whole idea is to operate one less building,” Schneider said, as the district would be able to get rid of its current administrative offices on West A Street.
That would save operational costs and staffing such as a secretary and custodian.
“The administrative offices are not the catalyst for this project,” he said. “It’s the preschool.”
