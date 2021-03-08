After impassioned pleas from Hastings Public Schools staff and family members of affected students to continue school-based occupational and physical therapy services as currently organized, members of the Hastings Board of Education did just that.
The school board was slated to approve a three-year OT/PT contract for the district at Monday’s monthly meeting. Central Nebraska Rehab and Physical Therapy and Sports Rehab have collaborated for years to provide those services, with Central Nebraska Rehab providing occupational therapy and PTSR providing physical therapy for district students.
Mary Lanning Healthcare also bid those services for 2021 to 2024.
Kandace Garwood, HPS director of special education, said the Mary Lanning contract would be about a $22,000 savings.
Half of what the district pays is reimbursable through special education funds.
Board members voted 6-1-2 to approve continuation of OT/PT services by Central Nebraska Rehab and PTSR for three years. Board member Chris Shade dissented. Members John Bonham and Becky Sullivan, both of whom are Mary Lanning employees, abstained.
About 30 people attended Monday’s meeting for that agenda item.
The eight individuals who spoke were parents or district teachers, speaking in support of the current Central Nebraska Rehab and PTSR staff members who work with their children, extolling the dedication of those therapists.
“The cost of losing their expertise, dedication and experience is greater than the amount of money that might be saved,” said Jocelyn Rundle, an HPS paraeducator who works with preschool students.
No board member made a motion to approve the Mary Lanning bid.
Instead, board member Brent Gollner made a motion to approve continuation of OT/PT services by Central Nebraska Rehab and PTSR for three years. Board member Laura Schneider seconded.
Shade, the lone dissenter, has eight children, five of whom have significant disabilities from autism to Down syndrome. His children have gone to Mary Lanning pediatric occupational and physical therapy for the last six years.
He thanked the speakers for their passion and as a former HPS teacher said he had mixed emotions about the contract.
“I feel that same way about the people who work with my kids,” he said. “They are just a rock and an encouragement and willing to go the extra mile.”
It was never stated during the board meeting what the Mary Lanning therapy plan would look like.
“We haven’t tried them, but that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t do a great job,” said Gollner, who made the motion to stick with Central Nebraska Rehab and PTSR. “I don’t want to discourage that from ever happening, but at the same time I feel comfortable saying, ‘You know what you’ve got. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’ ”
Also during Monday’s meeting, members of the Hawthorne Elementary announcement club provided the Spotlight on Learning feature.
In other business, the school board:
- Unanimously approved the second reading of revised Policy 403.04 — Professional Boundaries Between Employees and Students.
- Unanimously approved option limits for the 2021-2022 school year capped at 299 students per grade.
- Unanimously approved a ChromeBook bid for 650 Lenovo computers for the 2021-22 school year from Computer Hardware for $143,318.50. These computers establish a 1:1 laptop arrangement for grades K-12, with the elementary students’ computers remaining at school.
- Unanimously approved a change order for the Morton project for three fire doors for $8,982.
- Unanimously approved a wireless network bid from PineCove for $136,147.45.
- Unanimously approved the tentative 2021 Hastings High School graduate list.
