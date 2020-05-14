The demolition phase of Hastings Utilities’ North Denver Station customer service addition is nearly complete, and work soon will be focusing on concrete work, pouring fittings and remodeling the interior.
Brian Strom, HU manager of customer accounts, provided a project update during the Hastings Utility Board meeting Thursday.
Contractor Farris Construction of Hastings started work April 13 on the business office remodel.
“Since that time, Farris has been focusing on doing demolition, both interior and exterior, along with some grading and dirt work outside,” Strom said.
The project will include a remodel of the existing business office and lobby area for customers coming in to pay their bills while providing a secure and customer-friendly new accounts desk.
A handicapped-accessible restroom will be included for customers, as well as a drive-up window.
There are four alternates to the project, including a new front walkway from the building to the parking area, heating for the walkway, and two built-in cabinets under the desktops in the drive-through addition.
With material to be purchased and engineering with W Design, the total estimated cost for the project is $675,562.
Strom showed current photos of the exterior, customer service area, future drive-through and restroom.
A drive-through window has been available at the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., for cash payments requiring a receipt from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Strom said that drive-through window is averaging 42 customers per day. The window saw 75 customers come through on a recent Friday.
The North Denver Station project is anticipated to be completed in November.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson also provided an update on the HU response to directed health measures related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
HU implemented rotating schedules for employees, shift changes and necessary isolation efforts and social distancing efforts for start times, stop times and break times.
Derek Zeisler, HU director of marketing and energy supply, led a core group that recorded steps, reactions and responses to health measures.
“We had some folks who could work from home while others worked from the office and then rotated,” Johnson said. “We concentrated our more conservative efforts on our dispatch group and our Whelan control room operators as well as our SCADA Network electric engineers. When I say more conservative efforts, we really isolated those folks and really concentrated on keeping those folks safe and healthy while at work and then when not at work, as best we could, restricted to home. Those were the measures we’ve had in place over the last several weeks, almost two months.”
As health measures change, most departments are migrating back to work from work.
He said Hastings Utilities is remaining conservative with dispatch and control room operator groups.
Earlier, during the utility board meeting, Mayor Corey Stutte said in dealing with COVID-19 it has become apparent the city needs to boost support for its information technology department.
“As Corey mentioned, they are a very, very critical group and a very small group, if you will, for the citywide responsibilities,” Johnson said. “That group is also mostly staying remote. They do have a couple people working from the office, but predominately they are working remotely.”
As different departments rotate back into “work from work” status, Johnson said the plan is still to have shift changes in place.
“We’re trying to not only monitor the health measures that are in place, but continuing to do our part with social distancing, wearing the masks, working isolated where possible,” he said.
Lee Vrooman, Hastings director of engineering, provided an update of the city’s electric GIS implementation.
Lindsey Stone, GIS coordinator for the city, has been leading the task.
“She’s been doing a great job of pushing this whole thing along,” Vrooman said.
The city hired Midland GIS Solutions of Maryville, Missouri, to map the city’s entire electrical system and put that on GIS.
He said the tentative plan is to begin mapping in June. The process will take two to three months.
“They will be in people’s backyards around the neighborhoods, walking the lines, mapping everything,” Vrooman said.
Amanda Scott, public information manager for the city of Hastings, will work to inform the public about the ongoing GIS mapping progress. Vrooman said Midland will provide weekly updates stating where they will be working.
Vrooman said this is a base layer for any smart meter, outage management system.
“So this is critical as we move forward on those items,” he said.
He said Scott also will provide public updates on the city’s extensive tree-trimming effort, which also is scheduled to begin in June. Green Tree Co. of Red Oak, Iowa, which will do the trimming in Hastings, currently is working for the Norris Public Power District.
Also during the meeting, Johnson provided a financial and operating report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, Jan. 1 to March 31.
Johnson also announced Chuck Oliver has been hired as Hastings Utilities’ new director of electric production.
Keith Leonhardt, HU director of engineering, provided an overview of updated refined coal contracts.
