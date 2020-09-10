Hastings Utilities’ North Denver Station customer service addition is nearing completion and is expected to open by mid-October.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson provided an update on the project during the Hastings Utility Board meeting Thursday.
Contractor Farris Construction of Hastings started work April 13 on the business office remodel.
Johnson said work inside the building is almost done.
“However, there’s a delay for our drive-up window, which includes the drawer,” he said. “It won’t be here until closer to the end of the month. So our anticipated fully operational customer service area with security measures as well as customer service enhancements, it will probably be early October before that’s available. With that said, we probably have the whole drive-up driveway resurfacing and reconfiguration that isn’t going to start until next week. So that will come into play, as well.”
Johnson hopes that project will be completed in the first half of October.
“As a reminder, the new enhanced customer service and security areas will limit the areas for customers throughout the building,” he said. “There will be key card accesses after you enter the front door into the rest of the building.”
Johnson described the prior public access to the North Denver Station administrative office as “free range.”
“When I first got here (in October 2017) I followed people into the building,” he said. “I thought they were employees I just hadn’t met yet. They were customers and associates.”
The upgrades are long overdue, he said.
There will be a restroom as part of the customer service area upfront that will be readily accessible by the public. Previously, HU employees had to escort customers to the restroom, which was further back in the building.
Johnson said he would like to keep open the drive-up window on the east side of the City Building at 220 N. Hastings Ave., at least for the near future. The window is for cash payments requiring a receipt, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
“The customers who have used the drive-up window have benefited,” he said. “That’s what we’re hearing.”
Even as Hastings Utilities works to expanded online capabilities for customers, Johnson said he knows that isn't for everyone.
“We also understand the demographics of Hastings,” he said. “There’s a certain contingent that prefers to handle business in cash and in person.”
