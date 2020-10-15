Hastings Utilities staff members continue to evaluate a proposal from a Sanitary Improvement District east of Hastings about operation and maintenance of a new water system, with the hope to make a proposal to the Hastings Utility Board and eventually the Hastings City Council.
Hastings lawyer Chuck Shoemaker, who represents SID No. 1 of Clay County, told utility board members during the public comment portion of their Oct. 8 meeting that this matter goes back to the 1940s when the U.S. Naval Ammunition Depot was developed east of Hastings.
In the late 1990s a portion of the water system that was owned by a private individual was developing nitrate issues with the well that provided water service. The owner of the system no longer wished to operate it.
There were a number of users on the system in that area, including Central Community College.
As a way to assure the continuance of water service at the college, a request was made for Hastings Utilities to take over the operation system.
That request “was not pleasantly received” by the Hastings Utilities administration, Shoemaker said.
The issue of providing public services went to the City Council.
“The City Council told the Board of Public Works, ‘You need to take this over,’ ” Shoemaker said.
So an agreement was reached that the portion of the system, called Community Municipal Services, that serviced the college was acquired and folded into the operation of Hastings Utilities.
Under the agreement, the division point where the services would be treated as owned by Hastings Utilities was well site 19, where water originally was provided to the system.
That well was shut down in the process of connecting the area to the Hastings Utilities system.
The water system for the area east of there near the Adams and Clay county line, Industrial Park East, continued to have private ownership.
That was the case until 2017 when the private owner of the system decided to no longer operate that part of the system.
That is when the SID was created. An SID is a political subdivision. The only power of the SID is operation of the water system.
The SID pays Hastings Utilities for the water it provides to its customers.
There was a loss of 80% to 90% of the metered water.
“It was a problem we knew of, and it was a problem we spent a couple of years trying to figure out how to deal with that, trying to find the source of where the water was going,” Shoemaker said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Office made a proposal to the SID, which was accepted to make a loan and grant to reconstruct the system.
“We have since totally rebuilt the system,” he said.
Customers were hooked up to the new system during summer 2020.
Hastings Utilities has provided meter reading, billing and collection.
The SID is governed by a volunteer board of trustees.
“They are just there because they care about the services that are provided,” Shoemaker said. “Most of them are business owners out there. They live elsewhere, but they operate businesses that are customers of the SID.”
SID No. 1 is part of the industrial infrastructure of Hastings, he said.
“I see no reason why customers out there should be treated any different than the customers who came into the aging water system at the time Hastings Utilities took over operation of the water system to the west of well 19,” he said.
The one difference, Shoemaker said, is that when Hastings Utilities took over that system it was aged.
“We’re asking you to take over the SID’s system, a brand-new water system,” he said.
The SID would continue to pay the 40-year loan.
Brandan Lubken, HU superintendent of water and wastewater operations, said SID No. 1 of Clay County runs from Maxon Avenue to east of Inland. It serves 23 customers and 31 meters.
Hastings Utilities bills two meters along the water main, and then the SID bills its customers.
A local plumber does the operation and maintenance for the system.
Hastings Utilities has some concerns, including man hours for service.
“We are appropriate staffed, I feel,” Lubken said. “As a region that’s a long way out there.”
The HU service area for water stretches as far west as Westbrook, between Hastings and Juniata.
There is also a concern about customer density.
Hastings Utilities has about 205 miles of water main and averages about 50 customers per mile of main.
“The SID is a vast area, with a lot more main and a lot fewer customers,” he said.
Lubken said there are about five customers per mile of main.
“That’s significant in our eyes,” he said.
There is also concern about reliability.
“Every drop of water that comes out of a sprinkler head, every drop of water that comes out of a fire hose, every drop of water in the community has to be drinkable,” he said.
Hastings Utilities does a lot of water sampling.
“There is constant monitoring of that water quality, and that would have to be rolled out further into this service area,” he said.
There has been daily contact between the two organizations.
The SID system isn’t set up to the HU water system operators’ comfort level with the success of being able to isolate and flush the system in the event of a bacterial infection.
“That’s a risk not only for the operator, but for the community,” Lubken said. “You want to be able to do it as best as you can do it.”
Utility board chairman Bill Hitesman said he would like to see the board become better educated, so if a recommendation is made, the board is well versed enough to make a recommendation to the City Council.
Lubken said he would like to see a longer analysis time of the new main, to get a more accurate picture of costs.
There is a two-year maintenance contract with the installers.
“That might be a good target to look at and analyze what you guys are paying,” he said.
Utilities Manager Kevin Johnson suggested HU staff come back to the board with a full presentation with pros and cons.
“It’s going to take a lot more designated focus, understanding and conversations to bring you all up to speed,” he said.
Board member Shawn Hartmann asked Shoemaker about economic development opportunities.
“If you’re doing operation and maintenance, we would love to have you to receive the benefit of any additional customers,” Shoemaker said. “We’re not looking to make money, we’re just looking to provide service. We would love to have you to take over ownership of the system if you wanted; the problem is there is $1 million in debt that comes with it.”
