Hastings Utilities has selected a contractor for its North Denver Station customer service addition.
Members of the Hastings Utility Board voted 5-0 during their meeting Thursday to recommend approval of a $480,563 bid from Farris Construction of Hastings. The Utility Board’s recommendation is to the Hastings City Council.
Farris had the lowest of three bids.
The project will include a remodel of the existing business office and lobby area for customers coming in to pay their bills while providing a secure and customer-friendly new accounts desk.
A handicapped-accessible restroom will be included for customers as well as a drive-up window.
There were also four alternates to the project, and staff is recommending all of the alternative bids be built into the project. The alternative bids included a new front walkway from the building to the parking area, heating for the walkway, and two built-in cabinets under the desktops in the drive-through addition.
“All those prices came in favorable,” said Lee Vrooman, who now oversees engineering for the city of Hastings. “The bid itself came in favorable compared to what we had budgeted.”
Hastings Utilities budgeted $500,000 for the construction contract.
Including all other costs, Hastings Utilities budgeted $625,000 for the project.
With material to be purchased and engineering with W Design, the total estimated cost for the project is $675,562.
Utilities Manager Kevin Johnson said budgeting for the project had, to an extent, just been a guess. He said the difference between the total estimated cost and what was budgeted can be made up through cost savings in other HU capital projects.
Hastings Utilities previously had budgeted and was unsuccessful in receiving what was deemed to be reasonable bids.
“We did modify, modify and modify,” Johnson said. “Hats off to (HU coordinating engineer) Ron Sekora’s group for continuing to work through this with Brian (Strom, manager of customer accounts) and the customer service department."
The customer service work is intended to provide security for employees and privacy for customers. The drive-up window provides convenience.
"This still got us the critical pieces that — if were in place today — would give us less exposure to customers even walking in because we’ll have the glass in front of them," Johnson said. "Then we’ll have the drive-up window so we won’t even have that much face-to-face with them. Better late than never.”
He said the target start for the project is early May. A completion date won't be established until after a pre-construction meeting with the contractor.
During construction the customer service department will be located in the North Denver Station conference room with entrance on the west side of the building.
In other business, the utility board members received a financial audit review from Marcy Luth with auditing firm AMGL of Grand Island; and first-quarter financial review from Johnson.
