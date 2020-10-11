Hastings Utilities is taking steps to implement smart metering.
Noel Nienhueser, HU superintendent of substation communications, facility maintenance, equipment maintenance and warehouse operations, gave an update during the Hastings Utility Board meeting Thursday about an advanced metering infrastructure pilot program.
Hastings Utilities entered into the pilot program in July with Tantalus Inc. to set up a small area of the Hastings system on a cloud-based advanced metering infrastructure system and integrate into the present billing system.
The area chosen is about 14 square blocks with 75 residences near Brickyard Park. Each residence typically includes three meters: electric, water and gas.
A cellular collector was installed and the server was activated on Sept. 25. Hastings Utilities uses a cellular card system to bring back all the data from the meters to the billing system.
Nienhueser said the goal, if and when Hastings Utilities rolls out an entire system, is to use the city-owned fiber optic network, looped to utility substations. Cellular cards may be used in more rural parts of the HU service area.
There were 21 Tantalus Utility Network meters installed in the system on Sept. 28.
TUNet is smart grid technology that allows a utility to monitor, control and respond to events anywhere and at any time across its distribution network.
Among the next steps for the pilot project, Hastings Utilities is working to establish Virtual Private Networks for users to access data, if needed, to answer customer questions about usage.
Each TUNet meter can read 25 signals from existing electric, water and gas services.
It allows for redundancy. The goal is to replace one of every eight to 10 meters initially for systemwide coverage.
As additional meters are added, the system gets stronger with more data available to the meter level and smaller time increments.
The Tantalus system allows the use of existing Hastings Utilities meters.
So instead of about $6 million to replace all the meters, Nienhueser said, it should cost about $2 million over the course of three years for an “aggressive” replacement schedule to replace only outdated meters and still use most of the existing system and set the system up for an automated read.
He said replacing one out of eight to 10 meters would cost about $600,000.
The new system will allow more efficient data processing.
Nienhueser said if a customer with a new TUNet meter has a question about usage or voltage, the HU billing office has access to usage figures hour by hour on a graph.
New meters also offer remote disconnect from the office. It also allows Hastings Utilities to tie into an outage management system.
Hastings Utilities would be able to map larger outages to coordinate faster responses.
“If your meter goes out at your house, if you have a power outage, when you call in the person who answers the phones can say, ‘I see you’re already out of power. I’ve sent a service truck your way,’ ” Nienhueser said. “If you didn’t know your power was out your meter told Hastings Utilities you were out of power and we can dispatch.”
