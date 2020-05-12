In Tuesday’s primary election for a Ward 3 seat on the Hastings City Council, Joy Huffaker and Willis Hunt advanced to the November general election where they will square off again.
Incumbent Councilman Paul Hamelink finished third in the three-candidate field and was eliminated from the race.
According to unofficial results from the Adams County Clerk’s Office, Huffaker earned 757 votes, or 43.6% of the total cast, and Hunt earned 501 votes, or 28.85%.
“I’m so humbled by the outpouring of support I have received,” Huffaker wrote in a text message to the Hastings Tribune. “I will continue to not only listen but have the new eyes, ears and ideas that this city needs. Thank you!”
Huffaker and Hunt defeated Hamelink, who received 471 votes, or 27.13% of the total cast. There were also seven write-in votes.
Hamelink, who is in his first term and is the sitting council president, congratulated Huffaker and Hunt, and wished them well in the general election.
“It’s an interesting election with the inability to have debates and talk about issues, but you know what? The system works. Even if it’s done a little different,” he said.
With early voting results in, Huffaker had 632 votes, Hunt had 446 votes and Hamelink had 407 votes. Numbers for all three candidates increased once ballots cast by voters in person on Tuesday were added to the tally.
Although polling locations were open throughout Adams County on Tuesday, most voters in the primary election chose to cast their votes early amid concerns about the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and the continued need for social distancing.
After learning the primary vote outcome, Hunt said he hadn’t thought much yet about the general election.
“I obviously have to prepare myself for the election, but Joy is not a bad candidate at all,” he said. “I was pleased someone with her ambition would take this on. For me, right now, I guess I’m pleased at how the election turned out.”
Hunt said the election outcome shows a public desire for change.
“Hopefully one of the two of us can help bring that about,” he said.
Hunt said he believes the council’s 6-2 vote in December 2019 to tear down the 16th Street viaduct factored into the Ward 3 primary election outcome. Hamelink was among council members who voted to tear down the viaduct.
Council members voted on March 9 — after petitioners collected more than 2,700 to overturn the council’s December decision — to rescind their resolution to demolish the 16th Street viaduct and instead place a repair option for the 85-year-old structure on the November general election ballot.
“A lot of people worked on that,” Hunt said. “You don’t gather 2,700 signatures in a short period of time without really working at it.”
Hamelink wasn’t sure how big of a factor the viaduct decision was in the outcome of his race.
“Who knows what motivates people?” he said. “I think it was clearly part of it. It certainly was an issue, and I certainly was the point person on that issue, but I think the most important thing for somebody who is in elected office is to do the right thing. In hindsight I wouldn’t do anything different.”
Hamelink said he looks forward to finding other ways to be involved in the city.
“I look forward to be an active part of the community,” he said.
