Joy Huffaker’s involvement in Citizens for Positive Community Growth whet her appetite for community service.
She and her husband, Andy, own Eldon’s Automotive Repair.
“It got me interested in being a part of this community more,” she said. “Because we own a small business, we’re not going anywhere and we’re already part of it. I think this is a great community, and we plan on being here for a long time. Hopefully our children will want to take over our business and be here, too.”
That is why Huffaker is running to represent central Hastings and the Third Ward on the Hastings City Council. She is running against incumbent Paul Hamelink and challenger Willis Hunt for the nonpartisan seat.
Huffaker, 42, of 1436 MacArthur Road helped found Citizens for Positive Community Growth in fall 2019 out of a desire to strengthen and grow existing small businesses in the Hastings area.
She is impressed with the work of the Hastings Economic Development Corp., growth in north Hastings, and the Community Redevelopment Authority helping take old buildings and remodel them for new business ventures.
“If we support and help grow the small businesses that are already here, they will hire more employees, which will bring more individuals and families to our community,” she said. “The city also has buildings and areas that are run down or not in use that could be cleaned up and remodeled or torn down and new buildings and businesses started.”
Hastings is a diverse community that has a lot of great things happening and a lot of great ideas for improvement coming from the leaders and citizens, Huffaker said.
“I want to help Hastings to continue to grow in a positive direction by being a strong voice for our wonderful citizens and also by doing the right thing,” she said.
She also wants to work with the community to make sure local youth have a safe place to grow and places to participate in activities.
She said the Hastings Family YMCA is a great facility for local youth that she would work to help grow and update.
“Though I may not have the experience of being on community boards that Paul and Willis have, I do feel that I have other assets that would be beneficial as a City Council member,” she said.
Huffaker was raised on a farm near Deweese.
With a background in nursing, having gone through the Creighton University Campus of Nursing program at Mary Lanning Healthcare, she knows the importance of multitasking and good communication skills.
“Especially since you are dealing with people's lives,” she said. “I was also a very strong advocate for my patients and always put their needs and wants first.”
She said she was asked by her boss at the hospital she worked at in Texas to fill the manager position because of her strong leadership skills, always doing what was right even when it wasn't easy and standing strong on her beliefs and position.
She worked as a nurse for about five years in the San Antonio area.
The couple has two children, Kaleb, 16, and Emma, 11.
They returned to the Hastings area in 2010 to be closer to family.
“It has more of a small-town feeling because of the rural communities that also come here,” she said of Hastings. “A lot of people know each other.”
Andy worked at Eldon’s Automotive. The Huffakers purchased the business in 2015 and have four employees.
Joy was working at Mary Lanning. She began working at the hospital part time, and eventually quit working as a nurse after the couple purchased the business.
“Being a business owner teaches you how to listen without prejudice, be a strong leader and the ability to hold your head high and keep going even when situations are tough,” she said. “With the experiences I have had I feel that I would be a great choice for City Council because I will be available to listen to the citizens and have the courage to stand up for what is right even if it is not always easy.”
