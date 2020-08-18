GENEVA — A noontime rally here Aug. 28 will draw attention to the importance of human rights in the United States.
The event is being organized by Fillmore County Democrats but is nonpartisan in nature, and everyone is welcome to participate. The group will gather in front of the Fillmore County Courthouse in downtown Geneva at noon.
The rally commemorates the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington in which the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech.
The program will include a speaker but will not be long, as it is intended to include participants on their lunch break, said Margaret Nichols, one of the event organizers.
