KEARNEY — Jessie Hurt thought she might have been a little too amped up for Monday’s race at the Kearney Country Club.
The Minden sophomore got out to a hot start, but ran out of gas earlier than she anticipated.
“I was going pretty fast towards the first mile,” Hurt said. “Once I hit the green over there, I just kind of died. I got this killing pain in my side and it just kind of went downhill from there.”
Hurt still finished the race, and earned 12th place for the Whippets, who were seventh as a team with 160 points.
Hurt’s time of 20 minutes, 53.6 seconds was 3.3 slower than breaking into the top 10. Pierce’s Alexus Sindelar won the race in 20:03.1.
“I think (Hurt) was out a little too quick,” said Minden head coach Shawn Wheelock. “It’s OK. We talk about the word patience going into our races and we just revisited that a little bit. She’ll be fine. She’s proven herself as one of the best already this year, and maybe she got a little excited today, but she’ll learn from that.”
Hurt had previously finished in the top two of the other races she’s competed in. Monday was just an off-day for her, she said.
“It’s a bigger meet, so it’s a different game,” Hurt said. “I feel pretty good. This was a challenge, but I think we’re getting there.”
Adams Central’s Jenna Cecrle placed 28th for the Patriots with her time of 21:50.9. The girls team was 21st with 333 points.
“The girls ran really consistent with what they’ve been running,” said AC head coach Toni Fowler. “One of the girls hit a PR and I told them this was a tough course to run a PR on, so if anybody did run a PR I’d buy them an ice cream. So they’re pretty excited.”
Brook Allen, a sophomore at AC, earned the team the tasty treat with her time of 25:17.7.
“It was by about 30 seconds, too,” Fowler said.
Fowler took credit for her team’s collective struggle at the meet.
“These last two weeks, I’ve been killing them with really tough workouts,” Fowler said. “We did hills in the middle of last week and I’m not sure if we had completely recovered from those. A few of them have been dealing with colds and I’m nailing them with hard workouts, so part of this is on me.”
Luke Bonifas, one of the lead runners on AC’s boys team, is one of those struck by illness. He kept pace through the first half of the race, but slipped to 34th. (18:19.9).
“He’s had a chest cold all week,” Fowler said of Bonifas. “He was just kind of dealing with being tired and not healthy, and he even said he went out too fast. So, that’s a learning experience and it’s just recognizing when you’re not feeling good that you’ve got to back off. And there’s always that proverbial wall you run into and you have to run through. It felt like he ran into it and couldn’t get through. He’ll bounce back, he’s got a great attitude.”
Minden’s boys placed 11th with 214 points, having missed the efforts of their No. 1 runner Cooper Land.
“If I take about 60 points off (our score), we’re right in there in the 4-5-6 range,” Wheelock said. “I’m guessing (Cooper) would have been a top-20 kid, and you take that off and we’re right in the mix.”
Konner Verbeck led the Whippets in 26th with a time of 18:05.6 and Charlie Hurt was 44th (18:37.6) in a field of 307 runners.
“We had a good day. I’m happy with it,” Wheelock said. “You get a little lost out there (at the UNK invite). The state meet is not quite this big.”
Class C
Boys team results
11, Minden 214 — Konner Verbeck 18:05.6, Charlie Hurt 18:37.6, Alex Brais 18:59.4, Connor Carpenter 19:09.0, Zack Froid 20:24.0, Landon Mellman 20:36.7, Kole Nielsen 21:15.4, Blake Pracht 22:27.9, Kevin Aranda 23:52.7
17, Adams Central 307 — Luke Bonifas 18:19.9, Kyto Warner 18:45.1, Tarin Confer 19:36.1, Reuben Barry 20:05.8, Tristin Klinger 20:28.7, Jonah Snell 20:37.1, Andrew Heckman 21:12.9, Bennet Wrightsman 21:44.9, Tayte Rogers 22:07.7, Mason Byrnes 22:49.4
29, South Central 520 — Brayton Jarosik 18:08.4, Logan Menke 19:04.2, Itzamna Diaz 22:53.2, Zach Brennfoerder 27:55.2
Girls team results
7, Minden 160 — 12, Jessie Hurt 20:53.6, Lindsey Rehtus 22:59.1, Abby Rehtus 23:00.7, priscilla Madriz 23:07.9, Brenna Brules 24:36.3, Carrin Gramke 24:42.2, Alejandra Iniguez 24:49.1, Alaina Suchsland 25:19.1, Riley Saunders 26:05.2, Kate Althouse 26:15.4,
21, Adams Central 333 — Jenna Cecrle 21:50.9, Sadie Loehr 23:42.6, Brooke Allen 25:17.7, Addie Cass 26:18.7
South Central — Teagan Jarosik 24:08.1
