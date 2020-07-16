The woman known as the information hub, as well as unofficial historian, at Hastings Utilities is retiring Friday after more than 41 years on the job.
Carol Crecelius has served as administrative assistant for the utility manager for most of her tenure at Hastings Utilities.
“Carol has been very critical in keeping our communications open and clear with our advisory board, any of the council, all of our other city departments. She’s been the hub of that communication for Hastings Utilities and for me in particular and our administrative group interacting with the rest of the city,” current Utilities Manager Kevin Johnson said. “She’s been doing that job for a long time, and she knows a lot of people, if not most of the people, we need to interact with. She’s been a real asset to have around — to be able to refer back to, not only for legacy issues but who’s who within the city.”
Johnson relied on Crecelius almost exclusively for information when he started with Hastings Utilities in October 2017.
“Just to keep me out of trouble, mostly,” he said. “Mostly just to give me an idea of who I needed to talk to when I needed to talk on certain items, especially as they related to the public side of dealing with the city and other city departments when I first got here.”
Crecelius, 64, started working at Hastings Utilities on Feb. 15, 1979 — five days after the natural gas explosion in downtown Hastings. Plans were also in full swing then for construction of Whelan Energy Center No. 1, which came online in 1981; and the Pollution Control Facility, which was completed in 1982.
“We were building unit 1, so it was very, very busy,” she said. “There was a lot of paperwork.”
She was hired by Marv Schultes, then director of engineering.
She initially split her time working for the director of engineering and director of finance.
Hastings Utilities needed more help, including in the administrative department.
“She did a great job for us, through all the construction of the energy center — unit 1 and unit 2 and also the wastewater treatment plant,” Schultes said.
Whelan Energy Center No. 2 came online in 2011.
Following other staffing departures, Crecelius soon became administrative assistant to Utilities Manager Lee Blocker.
When Schultes succeeded Blocker as manager in 1988, he and Crecelius once again worked closely together.
“One thing about Carol is she was always willing to try something new,” Schultes said. “She always said, ‘How do we figure out some new way of doing it?’ ”
He said if someone at Hastings Utilities needed something, Crecelius could find it.
“I just make sure everybody has the information they need,” she said. “I get that information for them. Just whatever needs to be done, I’ve become the jack of all trades. I’ve always enjoyed that. I like working with everybody here.”
Crecelius appreciates the managers she worked for, a list that also included former Assistant Manager Al Meyer, who served as interim director between Schultes’ retirement in July 2016 and when Johnson was hired.
“We’ve had some very good managers,” she said.
Crecelius retires as one of the longest tenured employees at Hastings Utilities.
“That group that started 35, 40 years ago, it’s almost like we’re family,” she said. “Now, so many of them are starting to retire.”
In retirement, Crecelius plans to spend time camping, gardening, fishing and traveling.
She wants to start a girls club where they play cards, talk gardening and go on Nebraska Passport excursions.
“There’s a lot of areas around Nebraska I haven’t seen,” she said. “I thought that would be fun to do with a group of women.”
Crecelius is from Beaver City originally. She met her husband, Dave, when they were living in Lincoln. The couple has two sons, Jeff and Chris, and two grandsons.
Hastings Utilities is having a retirement reception for Crecelius on Friday afternoon that is closed to the public.
No longer will she be the record keeper at Hastings Utilities.
“I’ll miss it, but I’m ready to retire, ready to move onto other things,” she said.
