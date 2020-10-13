RED CLOUD — A central Nebraska couple who perform as a musical duo on piano and violin, respectively, will appear live in concert at the Red Cloud Opera House here Oct. 23.
Kevin and Heidi Cheng will perform 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at a discount or at the door.
The Chengs’ repertoire includes popular, country, classical, ragtime, romantic, western, bluegrass, patriotic, and contemporary and traditional sacred music. They have performed together throughout Nebraska and the Midwest and have been called an interactive hit with audiences.
Kevin Cheng is a native of Taiwan. He has organized large-scale orchestral concerts to bring classical music to rural Nebraska. He has performed as guest pianist with Lincoln, Kearney, Sandhills and Cherokee symphonies.
Heidi Cheng has served as second principal violinist in the Kearney Symphony Orchestra.
The Red Cloud Opera House is observing public health precautions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. For tickets or more information call the Opera House at 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
