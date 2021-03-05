The Nebraska men's basketball team closes the regular season Sunday afternoon, as the Huskers travel to Northwestern in the first matchup of the season between the two schools. Tipoff from Welsh-Ryan Arena is set for shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Sunday's game between the Huskers and Hawkeyes will be televised on BTN with Brandon Gaudin and Len Elmore on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.
Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.
Nebraska is locked into the 14th seed of the tournament and will play on Wednesday evening, most likely against either Penn State or Minnesota in the second game of the evening.
Nebraska (7-18, 3-15 Big Ten) looks to bounce back after falling at Iowa, 102-64, on Thursday. The Hawkeyes shot 51 percent and hit 16 3-pointers in taking control midway through the first half. Iowa was the first opponent since Jan. 2 to shoot over 50 percent from the floor and put four players in double figures. For the Huskers, Kobe Webster had a team-high 17 points, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range, while Lat Mayen posted his first career double-double with 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.
Mayen has played well over the past week, averaging 16.0 ppg on 58 percent shooting, including 54 percent from 3-point range, and 6.3 rebounds per game in Nebraska's last three games. The 6-foot-9 forward now shooting 37 percent from 3-point range, including 38 percent in Big Ten action.
Northwestern (8-14, 5-13 Big Ten) comes into Sunday's game looking to extend a two-game win streak following a 60-55 win over Maryland on Wednesday. The Wildcats scored the final six points in the final 2:52, as Ryan Young's basket with 1:30 left gave the hosts the lead for good. Boo Buie led three Wildcats in double figures with 15 points, while Chase Audige and Pete Nance added 14 and 12, respectively. The Wildcats shot just 36 percent from the field, but forced 15 Terp turnovers and outscored Maryland 15-0 off the bench.
PLAYER SPOTLIGHT
Kobe Webster is averaging 10.5 points per game on 42 percent shooting over the Huskers' last four games dating back to Feb. 25. Webster has reached double figures three times in that stretch, including a team-high 17 points at No. 5 Iowa on Thursday.
SCOUTING NORTHWESTERN
Northwestern comes into Sunday's regular-season finale with an 8-14 record and is locked into the 12/13 game next Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament. Chris Collins is in his eighth season at the school and got the Wildcats off to a 6-1 start, highlighted by wins over Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State. Northwestern then struggled, dropping 13 straight games from Dec. 29-Feb. 21 before a 67-59 win at Minnesota broke the string.
The Wildcats, who returned four starters and 11 letterwinners from last season, feature four double-figure scorers and seven players that average at least five points per game. Sophomore transfer Chase Audige leads the Wildcats in scoring at 12.5 ppg and 1.5 steals per game, while junior Miller Kopp is at 11.3 ppg. Pete Nance paces Northwestern in rebounding (6.6) and blocked shots (17) while chipping in 11.2 ppg. The Wildcats have three players with at least 30 3-pointers, as Audige and Boo Buie are tied for the team lead with 38.
Series History: Nebraska and Northwestern meet for the 18th time on Sunday, as the Huskers hold an 9-8 lead in a series that dates back to 1933. Nebraska is 6-7 against Northwestern since joining the Big Ten in 2011-12. Northwestern won both meetings in 2019-20 by five points, including an overtime win in Lincoln.
Last Meeting: Haanif Cheatham had a team-high 20 points, while Yvan Ouedraogo grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds and had 11 points, but it was not enough as Northwestern defeated Nebraska, 81-76, in overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 1, 2020.
Nebraska overcame a six-point deficit with 4:54 remaining with Cheatham leading the Huskers on an 11-2 run, scoring eight points before Cam Mack's layup with 1:19 remaining put Nebraska up 67-65. On the
Wildcats' next possession, Pat Spencer tied the game with a pair of free throws with 47 seconds remaining in regulation. The Wildcats seized control in the opening minutes of overtime, scoring the first seven points to take a 74-67 lead and force a Husker timeout. Nebraska rallied behind the play of Dachon Burke, who scored eight points in the extra period, including a 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining. On Northwestern's next possession, Burke stole the ball and fed Ouedraogo, who was fouled with 23.5 seconds left. Ouedraogo missed both free throws and NU was forced to foul. Ryan Young sank a pair of free throws to push the margin to four, and the Huskers would get no closer.
Free throw shooting was a critical factor in the loss, as Nebraska went just 8-of-30 from the charity stripe, while Northwestern went 15-of-20 from the line in the victory. Cheatham's 20 points led four Huskers in double figures. Burke added 19, while Mack chipped in 13 to join Ouedraogo in double figures.
