The Nebraska baseball team (5-3) heads to Iowa City, Iowa, this weekend for three games against the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-5) at Duane Banks Field. It will mark five games between the two teams in nine days after they split a pair of games last weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Huskers won, 4-0, on Saturday before the Hawkeyes won, 3-1, on Sunday.
Both teams posted a 2-2 record last weekend in Minneapolis, as they split a pair of games with each other and split a pair of games with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
This week's series is set to start on Friday, March 19, at 4 PM. It will be a duel between left-hander starters, as Cade Povich will match up against Trenton Wallace. Both pitchers are 1-0 on the year.
The middle game of the series is set for a 2 PM start on Saturday, with Nebraska's Chance Hroch (2-0) meeting Iowa's Drew Irvine (0-1). The series concludes on Sunday at 1 PM, and the scheduled starting pitchers are Shay Schanaman (1-0) for the Huskers and Duncan Davitt (1-0) for the Hawkeyes.
All three games this weekend will be carried on BTN+, a online streaming service through the Big Ten Network.
Fans can listen to Greg Sharpe and Nick Handley call the action this weekend on the Learfield/IMG College Husker Sports Network. Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.
Last time out
Nebraska played four games last weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. including two each against the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Huskers started the trip with a 2-0 record, but then dropped a pair of games on Sunday to finish the weekend at 2-2.
Scouting the Hawkeyes
The Hawkeyes split a pair of games against both the Huskers and Ohio State Buckeyes last weekend in Minneapolis, Minn. Entering the weekend the Hawkeyes are 3-5 on the year.
Iowa opened the 2021 campaign with four games against the Michigan Wolverines in Round Rock Texas. Michigan took the season opener, 4-2, before Iowa responded with a 8-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader. Michigan took game two of the double dip, 7-0, and secured a series win with a 11-4 win in the series finale.
In its five losses this year Iowa has been outscored 33-13. In its three wins Iowa holds a 15-4 advantage in runs.
Senior infielder Matthew Sosa leads the Iowa offense with a .400 average (10-for-25), three doubles and seven RBIs.
The Hawkeyes have a Big Ten low one home run this season, but rank sixth with 16 doubles.
Iowa has relied on its pitching staff, which ranks in the top five in the Big Ten in multiple categories
- Fewest hits allowed (3rd - 56) (Indiana leads, 28)
- Fewest runs allowed (4th - 37) (Indiana leads, 15)
- Most strikeouts (4th - 82) (Ohio State leads, 97)
- Lowest Batting Average (3rd - .223) (Indiana leads, .127)
Sunday's starter Duncan Davitt saw the Huskers last weekend in the finale for both teams and was stellar. The sophomore from Indianola, Iowa, struck out six and didn't allow a hit through 5.1 innings. The right hander ended his day by allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings
Rick Heller is in his eighth season at Iowa, taking the reigns in 2014. The 2021 season marks Heller's 35th as a collegiate head coach and enters the weekend with a career record of 907-708-4. Under Heller the Hawkeyes have advanced to two NCAA Regionals, and claimed the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history. The 2017 title was Iowa's first since winning the regular season crown in 1990. Heller is one of two Iowa head coaches to lead the program to the NCAA Tournament.
Since 2015 the Hawkeyes own a 95-27 record at Duane Banks Field.
The Series with Iowa
Nebraska and Iowa have split 40 previous meetings, 20-20. The teams are 1-1 against each other in 2021. Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2012 the Hawkeyes hold a 14-10 advantage.
The Huskers have lost three straight series in Iowa City and are 4-8 at Duane Banks Field since joining the Big Ten Conference. In four trips to Iowa City the Huskers lone series win came in 2013 when they went 2-1.
