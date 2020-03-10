The Nebraska men’s basketball team looks to keep its season alive Wednesday evening, as the Huskers take on the Indiana Hoosiers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Tipoff at Bankers Life Fieldhouse is set for 25 minutes following the conclusion of the Big Ten Tournament opener between Minnesota and Northwestern which begins at 5 p.m. (central). The first-round game between the Huskers and Hoosiers will be carried nationally on BTN with Brandon Gaudin and Stephen Bardo on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.
Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.
Nebraska (7-24, 2-18 Big Ten) were short-handed in a 107-75 loss at Minnesota on Sunday. Down to just seven active players, the Huskers were unable to slow Minnesota down, as the Gophers shot 62 percent in the first half and 57 percent on the day. Haanif Cheatham led four Huskers in double figures with 17 points, while Jervay Green added 15 markers in a losing cause, as all seven Huskers who dressed played at least 20 minutes.
Cheatham, the lone active senior on the Husker roster, is wrapping up his college career with some of his best basketball. Over the last eight contests, he is averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game dating back to Feb. 11. He has a pair of 20-point games in that stretch and has reached double figures seven times in that span.
Indiana (19-12, 9-11 Big Ten) fell into Wednesday’s game after losing to Wisconsin, 60-56, on Saturday. The Hoosiers led 51-44 with 6:52 remaining before Wisconsin ran off 12 straight points to take the lead for good. Devonte Graham led the Hoosiers with 16 points, but was the only Indiana player in double figures, as the Hoosiers shot just 35 percent from the field.
The winner of Wednesday’s contest will take on sixth-seeded Penn State Thursday evening. The game will start 25 minutes following the Purdue/Ohio State matchup.
Player spotlight
Thorir Thorbjarnarson averaged 10.6 points per game in conference play and finished in the top three on the team in field goal percentage (.455, 1st), 3-point percentage (.364, 1st), rebounding (5.5, 2nd) and assists (1.7, 3rd).
Numbers to know
15,605 — Nebraska’s final average attendance this season at Pinnacle Bank Arena, an average which is 11th nationally as of March 9.
+2.1 — Nebraska leads the Big Ten in turnover margin at +2.1 per game. After averaging 21.0 turnovers per game against Northwestern and Michigan, the Huskers had just 11 at Minnesota on Sunday.
4 — Overtime games this season for Nebraska, tying a school record set five times previously (also 2007-08, 1996-97, 1986-87, 1979-80 and 1955-66). The Huskers went 1-3 in those games, including a 96-90 loss at Indiana on Dec. 13. There have been 12 OT games by Big Ten teams this season.
11 — Number of 20-point games by Husker players this season following Haanif Cheatham’s 20-point effort against Northwestern on March 1.
17 — Double-figure scoring runs that Nebraska has had in 2019-20.
81.3- For the second straight game, Nebraska set a season best from the foul line, going 14-of-17 against Minnesota. Over the last two games, the Huskers are 26-of-32 from the foul line. That came off the heels of an 8-of-30 effort against Northwestern on March 1.
Scouting Indiana
Archie Miller is in his third season at Indiana after guiding the Dayton program for six years, leading the Flyers to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances. Miller’s first Indiana team went 16-15, and the Hoosiers improved to 19-16 and reached the 2019 NIT quarterfinals before falling to Wichita State.
This year’s Hoosiers come into the Big Ten Tournament with a 19-12 record and tied with Purdue for 10th place, but the Boilermakers swept the regular-season series to get the tiebreaker. Indiana has five wins over ranked teams, including Michigan State and ACC regular-season champion Florida State, but is just 1-4 following a win over then No. 9 Penn State. Indiana’s last three games have been decided by a total of 10 points.
Indiana comes into Wednesday’s game with four players averaging double figures. Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in scoring (13.6), field goal percentage (.568), rebounding (8.2 rpg) and blocked shots (1.7 bpg). Senior Devonte Green typically comes off the bench, but averages 10.8 ppg, including a team-high 57 3-pointers. Justin Smith averages 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, while Aljami Durham (9.7 ppg, 2.5 apg) and sophomore Rob Phinisee (7.2 ppg, 3.3 apg) give the Hoosiers and experienced backcourt. Indiana, which uses a nine-man rotation, leads the Big Ten by getting to the foul line 22.5 times per game.
Series History: Nebraska and Indiana meet for the 22nd time on Wednesday night and the 13th since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011-12. Indiana leads the all-time series, 14-7, but the teams have split 12 meetings since Nebraska joined the Big Ten. Indiana has been ranked in five of the 12 previous matchups since NU joined the Big Ten. It is the first time that the Huskers and Hoosiers have met in the Big Ten Tournament.
2019-20 meetings
Jan. 18: Nebraska’s second-half comeback fell just short, as Indiana posted an 82-74 win over the Huskers. Indiana used a fast start to the second half, as a 16-2 Hoosier run turned a 46-41 halftime lead into a 19-point bulge only to see Nebraska rally in the final 15 minutes. The Huskers slowed the Hoosiers on the defensive end and got to within six and had several chances to pull closer, but Indiana held on for a crucial road win. Cam Mack scored a game-high 20 points and dished out nine assists to lead the Husker offense. Mack was one of four Huskers in double digits, along with Thorir Thorbjarnarson (13 points), Dachon Burke Jr. (12) and Haanif Cheatham (10). Thorbjarnarson also added a season-high nine rebounds and three steals. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosier offense with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field and 13 boards. IU also got double-digit efforts from Joey Brunk (16 points) and Justin Smith (15).
Dec. 13: Dachon Burke Jr. poured in a team-high 25 points, including a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to force overtime, but Nebraska fell 96-90 at Indiana on Dec. 13. Four of five Nebraska starters scored in double figures. Hannif Cheatham contributed 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Thorir Thorbjarnarson had a career-high 17 points and was 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Cam Mack scored 15 points and dished out a team-high 10 assists. Yvan Ouedraogo chipped in nine points and led the Huskers on the glass, collecting 10 rebounds. Overall, Nebraska shot 44 percent from the field, including 12-of-32 from behind the 3-point arc, while holding the Hoosiers to 5-of-25 shooting from long distance. The Hoosiers owned a 54 to 31 rebounding advantage, however, and rode freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis’ 25 points and 15 rebounds to the overtime victory. For the game, Indiana shot 47 percent from the field and attempted 20 more free throws than the Huskers, making 27-of-38 from the charity stripe.
LAST TIME OUT
A red-hot Minnesota team made a season-high 18 shots from 3-point range and shot 56.9 percent from the field in posting a 107-75 victory on Sunday.
Senior guard Haanif Cheatham scored 17 points and junior guard Jervay Green added 15 to pace Nebraska, which played with only seven scholarship players, as guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke Jr. were suspended for violation of team rules.
Nebraska shot 37.8 percent from the field and a season-high 82.4 percent on free throws. Since going 8-of-30 on free throws in a loss to Northwestern a week ago, the Huskers have shot 26-of-32 over their last two games.
Gabe Kalscheur tied his career high with 26 points to lead Minnesota and finished with a career high eight made 3-pointers, on 11 attempts. As a team, the Gophers were 18-of-35 on 3-pointers, or 51.4 percent, and surpassed their previous season high of 14 made 3-pointers, against Northwestern.
STORYLINES
• Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg returns to Indianapolis, the city where his NBA career began. Hoiberg was a second-round pick of the Indiana Pacers in 1995 and spent the first four seasons of his career in Indianapolis (1995-96 to 1998-99).
• While the Huskers have lost a school-record 16 straight contests entering Wednesday’s game, NU Head Coach Fred Hoiberg experienced a similar double-figure losing streak during his first season at Iowa State. That year, the Cyclones were short-handed with four sit-out transfers en route to going 3-13 in the Big 12. The next season, the Cyclones put together the largest turnaround in Big 12 history and went 12-6 on their way to the first of four straight NCAA Tournament appearances under Hoiberg.
• The Huskers have played a challenging schedule, playing 15 Quad 1 games during the regular season. In all, 19 of the Huskers’ 31 games have been against Quad 1 or 2 opponents. In all, 11 of the 14 Big Ten teams are in the top 50 of the NET as of March 9.
• Nebraska enters the Big Ten Tournament leading the conference in turnover margin at +2.1 per game. The Huskers lead the Big Ten in forcing turnovers (14.0 per game) and commit just under 12 turnovers per game despite playing at a fast tempo.
• Nebraska has 245 3-pointers this year which ranks third in school history. Nebraska has hit 10-or-more 3-pointers seven times this season, including 12 against Northwestern on March 1.
• Despite being undersized and having just one player who had played in a Big Ten game entering the season, Nebraska’s play in Big Ten action started to resemble the team’s that Coach Hoiberg had at Iowa State, especially with ball movement and limiting turnovers. In Big Ten games only, NU finished in the top four three offensive categories entering the week, including turnover margin and 3-pointers per game.
