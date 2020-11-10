Hastings Utilities crews worked Tuesday to restore power to customers who lost electricity to an overnight ice storm.
A spokeswoman for the city of Hastings wrote in an email late Tuesday morning that widespread outages affected around 500 residents. By late Tuesday afternoon the number of customers without electricity was reduced to a couple hundred.
All HU electric and substation crews were working to restore power.
Hastings Utilities asked residents to switch on their porch lights Tuesday night since crews were continuing to work into the night restoring power. The porch lights could help indicate which areas are still without power and give workers a more accurate idea of where the outages start and stop.
The city’s outage management public website — available at https://www.cityofhastings.org/huoutages — provides a visual for outages. Neighborhoods with electric outages are identified with a pink dot.
On Tuesday most of Hastings was covered with pink dots on the website.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, crews were still working on two bigger outages — one near Hastings College and one farther west — with power cycling causing power to turn on and off in homes. A number of individual outages also have been reported.
The utility department still was trying to locate and remove all the limbs on the lines that were causing the outages.
The city thanked the public for being patient.
Meanwhile, Southern Power District crews worked all day Tuesday to restore outages that began overnight, mainly in the eastern half of its service area in Adams, Hamilton and Merrick counties.
Areas where Southern customers experienced outages included south of Hastings; Rosalind/Assumption; east of Grand Island; and later Tuesday, north of Franklin and east of Macon.
In an update to the public posted on social media this morning, LeeAnne Doose, the district’s public relations manager, blamed the outages on ice accumulated on the power lines.
“Thankfully the wind is not as severe as it’s been in recent days and weeks, but the added combination of a little bit of wind and that ice can create the situation where lines ‘gallop,’ or bounce up and down forcefully,” Doose said.
She reminded Southern customers that they need to call in outage reports on the telephone, rather than post them on social media, so crews can be dispatched to help.
Perennial Public Power District, which is based in York, had as many as 1,200 customers without service overnight Monday, with much of the trouble in York County. An outage in Grafton, located in Fillmore County, had been rectified by late Tuesday morning.
The Perennial district said late Tuesday afternoon that about 500 customers would be out of power overnight, but that work to restore service would continue on Wednesday.
All districts contending with outages were reminding the public to stay away from downed power lines, which might still be energized.
The Hastings Street and Parks and Recreation departments worked on tree limb cleanup throughout the day Tuesday to clean up damage caused by the freezing rain and ice accumulation.
The Street Department was working to condition roadways to ensure the safety of Hastings drivers while temporarily blocking off streets where fallen limbs and branches created hazards.
The Parks and Recreation Department was prioritizing the cleanup of limbs from roadways to restore routes for drivers and emergency vehicles.
Crews then began to remove large fallen or dangerous limbs from terrace trees as they are able.
The city asked for patience from the public during this time as some departments are short staffed due to quarantine orders related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Residents are encouraged to use caution when approaching hanging limbs, and to avoid limbs near power lines entirely.
The landfill will allow free disposal of tree limbs from terrace trees for Hastings residents only during regular hours through Nov. 21. Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. No commercial tree services can have free disposal, as the cost of landfill fees is built into what they charge their customers.
The ice storm came as crews from the Green Tree Co., from Red Oak, Iowa, have worked for months, and continue to work, to trim tree branches back and away from power lines, and trim branches that hung over streets.
“I believe it’s safe to say that the tree trimming program has helped for the areas completed, primary and secondary trimming,” Utility Manager Kevin Johnson wrote in an email. “But this trimming program does not cover ‘service lines’ from transformers and poles to homes that might be impacted by tree limbs.”
