Illegal firearm charge
A 25-year-old Grand Island man denied illegal firearm possession in Adams County District Court Oct. 6.
Chaz Janssen pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and a second offense of refusing to submit to a blood test.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder scheduled a pre-trail hearing in the case for Nov. 16.
According to the arrest affidavit, Hastings police found Janssen in a vehicle stopped part way into an intersection at South Street and Burlington Avenue on Sept. 12. The vehicle was running and in gear, but the driver was asleep. Officers saw a shotgun in the back seat and an open case of beer on the front passenger seat.
Janssen is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction.
He failed a preliminary breath test and refused the blood test.
Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person is a Class 1D felony punishable by three to 50 years in prison. Refusing to submit to a blood test, second offense, is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
GOP liable
for illegal auto-dial calls
LINCOLN — State regulators have found the Nebraska Republican Party and a political consulting firm liable for making illegal robocalls in a hotly contested legislative race.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission issued the ruling against the state party and Kansas City-based Remington Research.
The calls were made to help state Sen. Julie Slama, of Peru, who is locked in an unusually bitter race against challenger Janet Palmtag. Slama and Palmtag are both Republicans, and have each won key endorsements. Slama is backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who appointed her, while Palmtag has been endorsed by former Gov. Dave Heineman.
The commission’s ruling comes after Palmtag filed a complaint that the GOP and Remington Research made robocalls against her without disclosing the phone number and address of the person operating the auto-dialing service, as required by state law.
The complaint also contends that neither group registered with the commission or filed a script of the call, as required.
