Fifty years after its completion, and after playing a vital part in the commercial life of Hastings for decades, the long-idle Imperial Mall began falling to the earth this weekend.
On the Saturday before Christmas — a day that once would have been among the busiest of the year at the mall — a demolition crew got to work destroying the main mall building, which opened for business in 1970.
As a stream of vehicles passed the site on 12th Street and Marian Road, the crew worked from north to south Sunday afternoon, turning the once-thriving mall into piles of twisted wreckage.
As the sun sank low in the western sky, the crew was approaching the mall’s main east entrance.
Perry Reid Properties, which is a partner in redevelopment of the 33.5-acre mall property, paid the demolition permit fees and had clearance to proceed by late in the day Thursday. At that point, city officials didn’t know if demolition would begin before Monday.
The addition to the mall that was built in the 1990s to house K-Mart will be spared from demolition. The property redevelopment plan calls for that structure to be repurposed as an indoor sports facility.
The mall once boasted more than 35 businesses on the premises, and longtime area residents remember it as a bustling retail center that included a food court and was a hangout for young people. Other buildings on the property housed a major grocery store and a three-screen movie theater.
A succession of ownership changes, along with changing times for Hastings and the retail sector, eventually soured the mall’s fortunes, however. After years of decline and the loss of Herberger’s, its last anchor retail tenant, the mall closed in May 2019 by order of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.
By the end, just a handful of tenants remained on the property, which also includes the building to the west that once housed the Sun-Mart grocery store and still houses a Pizza Hut carryout and delivery location. A third structure housed the Imperial 3 movie theater.
In November 2019, the mall property was acquired for $340,000 by Cheema Investments LLC, an investment group based in Scottsbluff, which worked with Perry Reid Properties-Management LLC, a Lincoln-based property management and development firm, to chart a way forward.
The multi-phase redevelopment is being tackled by Theatre District LLC, a new entity established by the partners for the venture.
Plans call for the property ultimately to provide a mix of residential, commercial, professional and recreational uses, featuring apartments, business and office space, restaurants, a small grocery store, the indoor sports facility and perhaps a rehabilitated movie theater.
