HEBRON — Coming home to do laundry after his first month as a college student, Dakota Cherney of Chester thought about the stigma attached to the idea of returning home.
Growing up in a small town with a population around 223, he’d often heard young people talk about being trapped, wanting to move to the big city to pursue bigger and better things. Cherney had gotten out as he became a freshman at Kansas State University pursuing a degree in mass communications and journalism.
“After a weekend of fresh, home-cooked meals and family time, I was on my way back to college once again with clean underwear and a new appreciation for where I came from,” he recently wrote in a column for the Hebron Journal-Register. “You see, it took me to move away and come back to realize just how much I value what we have here in Thayer County.”
Changing that perception of rural living is the goal of Nebraska Community Foundation’s Hometown Internship Program.
The Nebraska Community Foundation works with over 250 communities across the state to pursue quality-of-life solutions that attract people home or to those communities for the first time.
This year, the organization kicked off a new initiative to bring students back to their hometowns to work with their local Nebraska Community Foundation affiliated funds in vital ways, including community visioning and engagement, asset mapping, after-school programming, heritage tourism, communications and support for community projects.
The foundation matched local dollars to provide the employment opportunities.
Cherney is among 13 young people who spent their summer doing their part to serve and improve their communities. Participating communities included Ainsworth, Boone County, Brown County, Columbus, Hebron, Imperial, McCook, Nebraska City, Neligh, Nemaha County, Perkins County and Valley County.
Cherney started his internship with the Hebron Community Foundation Fund on May 15 and finished it on July 31. He wrote a column for the local newspaper. He helped create infographics on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, highlighting Susan B. Anthony’s visit to Hebron. He created advertising for donations to the organization.
“This is an amazing job to work at,” he said. “I never thought, as a college student, I’d be able to come home and have a full-time job and make a difference in the community. It gave me a chance to do what I like to do.”
As a high school student, Cherney learned about videography and video editing. He soaked up everything he could learn at school and then pursued more knowledge on the subject in his spare time.
He created a video about “Little Boy Blue,” a 9-year-old boy found dead on the side of a road near Chester in 1985 and buried using community donations.
“My great-uncle was the one who found the boy in a ditch,” he said.
He interviewed family and community members affected by the incident, as well as law enforcement involved in the investigation of the boy’s death and identity. He didn’t expect much to come of the project, other than a good grade in class. He made the grade, but also found outside interest in the documentary.
“The movie theater in Hebron reached out to me and asked to show it there,” Cherney said. “They had a little over 500-600 people come to showings. I ended up submitting it to Lincoln Short Film Festival.”
Following that success, he was enlisted to make a video documenting the 150th celebration of Hebron. Carlece Kenner worked with Cherney on the Arts Council of Thayer County board to make the video.
When the Hebron Foundation Fund was looking for a summer intern, Kenner said, Cherney’s name was first on their list.
“I knew he was capable and dependable,” Kenner said. “I had worked with him on many different projects prior to the internship. He was a perfect fit for it.”
Rita Luongo, chairwoman of the Hebron Community Foundation Fund, said Cherney helped get the fund’s story and accomplishments into the community, such as improving a walking trail and updating playground equipment.
“Dakota is a very engaging young man,” she said. “He’s very outgoing, energetic and talented. We only touched on the surface of his many talents.”
She said there are still some funds available for the program, so she said they will try to have Cherney stay involved remotely while he’s at college.
She said the Nebraska Community Foundation is looking at renewing the funds to be able to bring the interns back in the future.
“We’re really hoping the success of that leads them to continue that internship,” Luongo said.
