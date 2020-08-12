Investigators are searching for clues to the cause of a fire that destroyed a house Tuesday in the 1000 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office and Hastings Police Department are cooperating in the investigation.
No injuries were reported in the fire, but the home at 1015 N. St. Joseph Ave. is considered nearly a total loss, according to a news release from the city of Hastings.
Hastings Fire and Rescue was called to the residence at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from both floors of the home.
Neighbors initially thought a resident was inside at the time of the fire, but no occupants were found inside after a thorough search.
Hastings Fire and Rescue was assisted by Hastings Rural Fire, the Juniata Fire Department and the Glenvil Fire Department. The Clay County Emergency Manager also was on scene.
The fire was under control at 10:26 p.m., and all nearby structures were saved.
