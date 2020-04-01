LINCOLN — Jim Landwehr knew it would take more than weeks to turn around the fortunes of the Adams Central girls basketball program.
But in four years as a starter for the Lady Patriots, one Weeks, senior guard LeAnn, did her best to do just that.
Weeks and six other seniors capped their careers by winning the Class C-1 state title 36-30 over Columbus Scotus on Saturday.
It was a dramatic turnaround for a program that won just four games in 1990-91.
“When we were freshmen, people didn’t even know about us and when we were sophomores, some people in the area started to know at least who we were,” Weeks said. “As juniors, the state started to know about us a little bit and now in our seniors year, we made it to the spotlight of the state tournament.”
The glow was evident on Weeks, whose face outshined the lights that illuminated the television interview area in the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The school’s first-ever state title in any sport brought tears to the eyes of many celebrants. Even Landwehr expressed disbelief.
“You talk about this kind of stuff, but it just doesn’t happen,” Landwehr said nearly a whirlwidn hour after awarding. his players theirgold medals. “It’s such a tribute to our players.”
—Players like senior Teri Kuhlman, who Landwehr said raised her game to the point this season where the Lady Patriots could be a state-title contender.
—Players like sophomores Liz Biehl and Jennifer Beach, who after scoring six points each in the final, will be counted on to help lead the Lady Patriots next season.
—Players like starters Katie Keiser and Teresa Bliefernich, fellow seniors Kelly Anderson and Kendra Fleharty and junior Jessica Rigg, all accepting oftheeir contrasting roles int he Lady Patriots’ 10-player rotation.
—And players like Weeks and Michelle Lemonds, the longtime friends and driving forces behind Adams Central’s run to the state title.
“We’ve been playing ball together for almost as long as I can remember,” said Lemonds, who plans to play basketball at Hastings College.
“When we were real little, we started playing with the guys and were playing a lot of ‘Y’ ball. by junior high.
“I think we both thought about this, but it was still hard to believe watching in those final seconds go off.”
Lendwehr pinpointed the game where he knew something special might be in the works. It was Jan. 18, 1992, a night the Lady patriots rallied for a 46-45 overtime win against Aurora. Since that game, Adams Central teams are 63-12.
“Right then and there, we all suddenly knew we had what it took to be a good team,” Landwehr said. “Even when those seniors were in seventh grade, you could see the athletic ability and skills and desire they had to be competitive enough to win.”
And they worked hard each offseason to improve their game.
“I worked a lot of defense the last two summers,” Weeks said. “And I’ve worked a lot on ballhandling since I knew I’d probably be a point guard in college.”
Weeks is considering offers to play at Hastings. Wayne State or Briar Cliff (Iowa).
Every one knows you don’t win state championships without a little luck and the Lady Patriots certainly had their share.
Grand Island Central Catholic, a perceived threat in the district final, was erased in subdistricts by St. Paul. Battle Creek, ranked No. 1 by one of the state’s metropolitan newspapers, was knocked out before the semifinal round at state.
Gothenburg, the season-long No. 1, and Wood River, a team that beat Adams Central twice this season, were both upset in qualifying-tournament play by unranked Hershey, the Lady Patriots’ first-round opponent at state.
Adams Central’s reclassification to Class C-1 was also a factor, but likely not as significant as the Lady Patriots’ determination to win this season.
Weeks said it was something discussed in practice every day.
“Every time you ran a line in practice, coach told you to think you were running downcourt on a fast break at the Devaney Center. We were in the best shape of anybody in the tournament so every one of those lines was worth it.”
