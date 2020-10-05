Riverton, Nebraska, resident Jack Schriner died Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Crossgate Community Church in Franklin. Burial will follow at Riverton Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the family and will be designated at a later date in care of the funeral home.
Jack Raymond Schriner was born June 11, 1956.
He is survived by his partner, Kathy Carter; sons, Jon Schriner and wife Robyn Murray Schriner, and Joseph Schriner and wife Rochale Schriner; daughter, Jade Everett and husband Nate Everett; brothers, Henry Schriner and John Schriner; sister, Sandra Fegter; grandson, Reed, son of Jon and Robyn; Kathy’s children, Carrie Carter Kolb and her children Levi and Haley, and Katrina Carter Lengyel and husband Jason and her son, Aron.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Virdeena Schriner, and his brothers Sam Schriner and Ben Schriner. He will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that he considered family.
Jack grew up in Riverton, a place he thought of as home no matter where he went. He was a lifelong cowboy, spending nearly as much of his life in the saddle as he did out of it. He loved his horses as much as, if not more than, the many people he knew so well and called his friends.
In his younger years, Jack was an accomplished athlete, excelling in baseball, wrestling, football and multiple rodeo events. He was never shy and rarely saw a challenge he wouldn’t take on.
Jack always loved to hunt and fish. Chasing whitetail bucks and reeling in catfish were two of his favorite pastimes. He was an avid collector of anything he found interesting, from trinkets to books to guns.
Jack loved to help others. He was a man who knew how to get things. If he couldn’t find it, it most likely couldn’t be found. He could often be spotted helping anyone in the local agriculture economy who needed a hand. He worked cattle, baled hay, picked crops, built fence, and broke horses until, quite literally, the day of his sudden passing. Hardly a person who met him ever forgot him. He seemed to know someone anywhere he went and had a talent for turning acquaintances into friends.
Jack was exceedingly proud of his three children and made it a point to be present at all of their many activities and functions, even into their adulthood. He was a loving father who would drop everything to help a friend or family member in need.
After moving to Springfield in 1995, Jack moved back to Franklin County with Kathy in 2017. He and Kathy purchased land in Riverton with the intention of living out their days in the village of his childhood.
His friends and family will remember him as a joker, a helper and one of the toughest men in a generation.
