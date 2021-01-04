Eagle Scout
Jackson Graves of Hastings recently completed all the requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Graves, the son of Dan and Jodi Graves, joined Hastings Troop No. 207 in fifth grade and is the third generation of his family to become an Eagle Scout. He has earned 33 merit badges and has served in several leadership positions within the troop.
Eagle Scout is the highest rank that can be attained by members of Scouts BSA. Only about 2% of youth who join the Scouts earn this honor.
For his Eagle Scout project, Graves built a mobile shelter for United Harvest, the food distribution pantry sponsored by First Presbyterian Church and First United Methodist Church.
Man arraigned in shooting death of 15-year-old
LEXINGTON — An 18-year-old Lexington man was being held without bond after being arraigned Monday in the weekend shooting death of a 15-year-old.
Ramon Gonzalez-Romero was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, KRVN reported.
Prosecutors allege Gonzalez-Romero killed Jovanny Gandara early Saturday in northwest Lexington.
Dawson County Judge Jeff Wightman appointed the public defender’s office to defend him. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
Lexington police said Gandara was shot after a physical altercation. Friends took him to Lexington Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police searched a Lexington home Saturday and recovered weapons used in the shooting.
Man shot outside Omaha barbershop dies
OMAHA — A man shot during the weekend outside an Omaha barbershop has died, police said Monday.
Jumeez Sherman, 22, was shot in front of Transitions Barber & Beauty shop on Saturday afternoon and transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition. Police said he died Sunday.
Desmond Edwards, 21, had also been shot. He was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Sherman’s death was Omaha’s second of 2021. James Reed, 26, was found shot to death on New Year’s Day in a room at a Days Inn and Suites. A second person also was shot.
Police continue to investigate both shootings.
