Hastings, Nebraska, resident James S."Jim" Becker, 66, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, .
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Updated: June 14, 2020 @ 8:36 am
