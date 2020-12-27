January
- Elizabeth Marie Bryce was born to Michael and Jackie Bryce as the first baby born in 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
- Chester artist Cindy Chinn was featured in a video that was part of the Disney Art Workshop series.
- Bill Eberly, a banking software computer programmer in Omaha, was one of hundreds of volunteers who worked on 2018’s “In Saturn’s Rings.” Eberly attended a viewing of the movie at the Hastings Museum and spoke to the audience afterward about his experience.
- Members of the Hastings City Council expressed a strong desire to see traffic counts collected at Seventh Street and other intersections along Burlington Avenue.
- Lee Hogan was unanimously appointed by his fellow members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors as the new chairman of the board.
- The No. 4 Hastings College women’s basketball team upset defending national champion No. 1 Concordia 66-59 to start the season 18-0, which was the Broncos’ best start in team history.
- Hastings City Councilman Scott Snell announced he would not seek a second term. Snell represented Ward 4 and east Hastings.
- Sandy Creek students and emergency responders participated in an active shooter live training at the school outside of Fairfield.
- Brad Bailey of Hastings was the sole participant in the annual Y to Y Marathon, an informal 26.2-mile run that connects YMCAs in Grand Island and Hastings. The event had been canceled due to inclement weather.
- In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, the Hastings Museum curated the exhibit: “Vital Contributions: Women of Hastings.”
- Judy Reimer stepped down from her position on the South Heartland District Health Department’s Board of Health after serving since 2001.
- Singer/songwriter Hailey Steele, who appeared on the second season of NBC’s “The Voice” as part of a duo called the Line, visited Adams Central Junior/Senior High School to share her experiences working in the music industry.
- Tanner Bramman of Hastings, 25, died near Lincoln after the semitrailer truck he was driving on Interstate 80 left the roadway and collided in the median with another semi amid bad weather.
- The Hastings High School auditorium played host to the first Hastings Tiger Clash show choir competition.
- The Hastings City Council approved appointing Lisa Parnell-Rowe to fill the city’s development services director position.
- “Harvest the Vote,” a book written by Jan Kleeb of Hastings, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, was released. Kleeb said she wrote the book to elevate rural people as heroes, reform the Democratic Party and regain Democratic support in rural America.
- Kristen Herrick of rural Franklin was named Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er for
- 2019.
February
- Hastings Catholic Schools celebrated Catholic Schools Week with a volleyball match between staff and St. Cecilia seniors, among other activities.
- The first phase of the Central Community College-Hastings Hamilton Building construction project, expanding the space for the advanced manufacturing design program, was completed.
- Mat and Kayla Habrock, and Mat’s mother, Jen Schwab, all of Juniata, purchased the former Golden Friendship Center building at 509 S. Bellevue Ave., with plans to eventually transform the building into a day care center.
- Alton Jackson, Paul Dietze and Norm Sheets met with city of Hastings staff to start the process of circulating a petition to reverse the Hastings City Council’s decision to raze the 16th Street viaduct.
- John Kryzsko, a seventh-grader from St. Cecilia, took home first place at the Adams County Spelling Bee at Adams Central Elementary. “Ruffian” and “benefactor” were the winning words.
- Four Nebraska state senators — Tom Brewer, Steve Erdman, Steve Halloran and Dave Murman — visited the office of Hastings Rentals, 237 N. Burlington Ave., to discuss plans for Tax Relief Unites Everyone, an initiative that would give Nebraskans a 35% rebate for property taxes paid.
- Minden Public Schools became the latest Tribland school to add an agricultural education program.
- Silver Lake Public Schools Superintendent Josh Cumpston took the superintendent position at Fillmore Central in Geneva — a post he would fill in July.
- Scott Harrington was approved as the new Adams Central Junior-Senior High School principal by the Adams Central Board of Education.
- Deante Mullen was given two consecutive 19- to 20-year prison sentences for his role in the 2017 shooting death of Jose “Joey” Hansen.
- Members of the Kenesaw Village Board of Trustees approved a blight study and general redevelopment plan in the first step toward a new 14-lot subdivision in the town.
- The C-1 No. 2 Adams Central boys basketball team defeated Class B No. 2 Hastings High 54-51 in a packed Hastings High gymnasium.
- Jill Allgood was serving as chief of police in Superior, a post she took over in December 2019, after more than 13 years with the department. Allgood succeeded Perry Freeman, who retired after 17 years as chief.
- The Hastings Family YMCA made a change to no longer offer junk food and drinks in the vending machines there. Soda was replaced with water and Gatorade, and fried chips were replaced with baked versions.
- Members of the Hastings Board of Education voted 4-3 to unseat fellow board member Brady Rhodes after Rhodes missed two consecutive board meetings. Rhodes had informed the school board in 2019 he and his family would spend an extended time in Latin America.
- The gravel stretch of Assumption Road leading from U.S. Highway 281 into the Freeland Creek subdivision, south of Hastings, was added to Adams County’s one- and six-year road and bridge improvement plan.
- Dan Peters was named the executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation.
- Innovative Prosthetics was excelling after recently renovating and moving into the 5,600-square-foot building at 3211 W. 12th St., formerly occupied by Village Inn restaurant.
- Hastings High won the school’s first wrestling team title since 1988. Hastings’ Damen Pape took first place in the 182-pound weight class.
- Members of the Hastings City Council voted 7-0 to approve a $1.6 million bid from the Green Tree Co. of Red Oak, Iowa, for a citywide tree trimming initiative. The bid was $1,079,000 for utility work and $543,820 for street work.
- Members of the Hastings City Council approved awarding the contract to Christiansen Commercial Contracting of Pender for a new splash playground that would be at least three times larger than the previous structure in the pool’s zero entry. Christiansen Commercial Contracting, which bid $634,100, had the lowest of four bids.
- Pacha Soap announced it was remodeling and would be moving into the nearly 95,000-square-foot former Bimbo Bakery at 317 S. Elm Ave.
March
- With the assistance of Central Logistic Services, PaperWorks Industries began using its new 97,500-square-foot warehouse — the former Hastings Economic Development Corp. speculative building.
- The First Street Brewing Cribbage League wrapped up its second season, which included 11 players competing during an eight-week season.
- Members of the Hastings City Council unanimously approved accepting a $965,734 bid from MacQueen Emergency Group of St. Paul, Minnesota, to purchase one 2020 Pierce 110-foot, single-axle aerial platform truck.
- The Hastings High School boys basketball team defeated Crete 38-26 for a Class B District 2 championship and its first state tournament berth in 16 years.
- Hundreds of people visited the Red Cloud Cemetery to honor Pearl Harbor bombing survivor Donald G. Stratton as he was laid to rest in his home community.
- Chief petitioners attempting to reverse the Hastings City Council’s decision to raze the 16th Street viaduct submitted 364 pages of signatures into the Hastings City Building.
- Richard Coats of Juniata was to compete against some of the top names in professional in steer wrestling, vying for more than $1 million in prize money, during RFD-TV’s American Rodeo at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — home of the Dallas Cowboys.
- Members of the Adams County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement to purchase 11 acres south of M Street at U.S. Highway 281 for $180,000.
- The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved a 15-year bond for a new Hastings Rural Fire District fire station on county-owned property south of Hastings at the former Wallace School building.
- Business was brisk during the seventh year of the YWCA of Adams County’s Gowns for Good program, offering formal dresses for $30 apiece.
- The St. Cecilia girls basketball team defeated Ponca 41-37 to capture the Hawkettes’ second consecutive Class C-2 championship.
- Members of the Hastings City Council voted to rescind their resolution to demolish the 16th Street viaduct and place the repair option for the 85-year-old structure on the November ballot.
- A house fire in Red Cloud left two people dead. Harold R. Kirkpatrick Jr., 58, was found deceased in the home at 930 N. Cedar St. Carla Blide, 64, was transported to Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud, where she was pronounced dead.
- Ed and Tracy Zimmerman of Kenesaw, a husband-and-wife team of truckers who drive for Hirschbach Motor Lines, were recognized as Highway Angels of the Year by the Truckload Carriers Association during the group’s convention in Orlando, Florida.
- Organizers of the 2020 Vital Signs Health Fair said the event would not be held. The cancellation was an effort to decrease exposure to colds, influenza and potentially the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
- Fans of the Hastings High and Adams Central boys basketball teams cheered for their teams from home after the Nebraska School Activities Association announced the state tournament would be restricted to players’ immediate family due to concerns about COVID-19.
- Jerome Dubas of Hastings was a 2020 Governor’s Arts Award honoree, receiving the Kim West Dinsdale Award for Excellence in Teaching. He is an adjunct instructor of art at Hastings College as well as an art teacher at Grand Island Senior High.
- Hastings Public Schools elementary teachers and administrators were greeted by families with smiles as well as tears during the first homework packet pick-up after in-person classes were canceled for the remainder of the school year.
- The city of Hastings announced playgrounds and all outdoor equipment were to remain closed to public until further notice to fight the spread of COVID-19.
