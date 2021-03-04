In this image from video, Makie Hayashi, 46, a member of Japan Blue, oxidizes an indigo-dyed handkerchief at a community center which was used as an evacuation center when the massive earthquake hit the area in 2011, in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Feb. 21, 2021. Because of radiation released by the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster a decade ago, farmers in nearby Minamisoma weren’t allowed to grow crops for two years. After the restriction was lifted, two farmers found an unusual way to rebuild their lives and help their destroyed community. They planted indigo and soon began dying fabric with dye produced from the plants. A group called Japan Blue holds workshops that have taught indigo dyeing to more than 100 people each year.