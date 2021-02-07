Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low -2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.