Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jean (Jeanie) N. Beiriger, died Friday, February 5, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Bitterly cold. Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low -1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..
Bitterly cold. Light snow this evening. Then remaining cloudy late. Low -1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Updated: February 7, 2021 @ 9:59 pm
Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jean (Jeanie) N. Beiriger, died Friday, February 5, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.