KENESAW — Alyssa Jeffrey will replace Christian Kroos as head volleyball coach at Kenesaw this fall.
Kroos decided to step down after 11 seasons. In his final season, Kroos led Kenesaw to a district final, where the Blue Devils fell to Diller-Odell in straight sets.
Kroos told the Tribune he was resigning because he wanted to watch his children grow up and compete in their respective activities. His oldest child, Bridger, enters high school this year.
Jeffrey takes over a program that won 19 games last season and graduated four seniors.
Senior Hope Nienhueser leads all returners after producing 117 kills last season. Fellow senior Kaylee Steer tallied 91. Both juniors, Cassidy Gallagher had 115, Chloe Uden posted 110.
Rylee Legg, who will be a junior, scrapped for 370 digs as a sophomore.
Kenesaw will have to find a new setter for its system, as both off of last year’s roster graduated.
The Blue Devils open Aug. 27 with a triangular at Heartland Lutheran.
2020 schedule
August
27, at Heartland Lutheran, Spalding Academy
September
3, at Arcadia/Loup City, Amherst; 8, Doniphan-Trumbull, Superior; 12, Friend invite; 15, at Lawrence-Nelson, Harvard; 17, at Franklin, Deshler; 19, Central Valley tournament; 22, Silver Lake; 24, at Hampton; 29, Gibbon, Exeter-Milligan
October
3, at Blue Hill quadrangular; 6, Lawrence-Nelson, Red Cloud; 15, at Bertrand; 17-19, Twin Valley Conference tournament; 20, at Shelton
