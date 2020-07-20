Jerome D. Mazour, 91, of Superior, Nebraska, died July 19, 2020, in Superior.
Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior with Father Ferdinand Boehme officiating. Burial is at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Lawrence, Nebraska. Visitation is 5-7:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Rosary is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Please follow social distance rules and wear masks.
Memorials are suggested to go for Masses or in care of family for a later designation. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is handling arrangements.
Jerome was born May 12, 1929, in Fairfield, Nebraska, to Lester and Mary (Faimon) Mazour.
Jerome was an Air Force veteran serving in the Korean War. He married Betty Miller on April 30, 1957, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. He retired from South Central Public Power District.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Mary Mazour; his in-laws, Levi and Josephine Miller; son-in-law, Greg Lohaus; brothers-in-law, Glen Hulet, Vincent and Eugene Miller and Bill Rowley; two sisters-in-law, Joan Miller and Helen Miller.
Survivors include his wife, Betty of Superior; children Richard (Deb) Mazour of Lincoln; Daniel (Linda) Mazour of Franklin; Mary (Kevin) Furey of Omaha; John (Kayleen) Mazour of Albion; and Donald (Deb) Mazour of Lincoln; 22 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his brother, Adrian (Connie) Mazour of Norfolk; sisters-in-law Bernice Miller, Rita Miller, Rose Rowley of Superior and Marg Hulet of Montague, Michigan; brothers-in-law Alfred (Agnes) Miller, Wilfred Miller of Superior, Bernard Miller of Shickley; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.