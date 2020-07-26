Battling against the Fairfield senior American Legion team, the Johnson Imperial Homes junior team started out hot on offense, posting a pair of runs in the opening inning.
But as the game progressed, the bats went quiet, and Fairfield tied the game at 2 apiece. The momentum of the game seemed to be up for grabs until JIH took control of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring three runs, highlighted by Bradyn Robinson’s go-ahead RBI double.
The big inning lifted the Braves past Fairfield 5-2 and made JIH 2-0 on the day after it beat the Fairfield junior team 8-0 earlier Saturday at Duncan Field.
“The sixth inning was big for us because we got the leadoff guy on,” said JIH head coach Blake Marquardt. “It was good to see our guys tack on a few runs late in the game to make it more comfortable for us going into the seventh.”
The big sixth inning started a leadoff single from Joseph Peshek and was followed with a one-out single by Daeton Espino. Then, on a 2-1 count, Robinson ripped the double to left field, allowing Peshek to give Hastings a 3-2 lead.
After Espino scored on a wild pitch, Robinson then made it it a 5-2 advantage on a sacrifice fly from Thomas Hoffman.
Johnson Imperial Homes out-hit Fairfield 9-4 in the game and has scored 88 runs in its last 10 games. Needless to say, the offense has done its job with the end of the season nearing.
The JIH pitching staff also had a tremendous day Saturday. Against the senior Fairfield team, Luke Brooks got the starting nod and only gave up the two runs in his 5 2/3 innings of work. He allowed just four total hits and struck out five. Creighton Jacobitz — who has become accustomed to starting games as one of Johnson Imperial Homes’ most reliable pitchers this season — took the mound in the top of the sixth inning and retired all four batters he faced, striking out three of them.
Jacobitz was credited with the win on the mound.
“That was (Luke’s) first start of the year for us,” Marquardt said. “He’s battled injuries and has come back ... and he’s done an extremely good job. And Jacobitz, who has probably been our No. 1 all year closed for us... It was good for him to throw a quick bullpen because he’s going start for us Tuesday. It was good for both of our pitchers to get the work in they did today.”
After giving up the two runs to Hastings early in the game, Fairfield pitcher Matthew Maley settled down in the middle innings. Through five innings, he held JIH to just five hits and two runs. And with just one strikeout on the night, the Fairfield defense did its job.
Trailing 2-0, the Fairfield offense finally got on the scoreboard in the third inning, tying the game at 2-2. A pair of singles and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Cody Hubl, who worked the count full before drawing a walk and driving in the team’s first run of the game.
Fairfield tied the game when Brooks’ pitch got away from the catcher, allowing the tying run to score.
But neither team could push across another run until Hastings’ scoring explosion in the sixth. And then Jacobitz struck out all three Fairfield batters in the seventh inning.
In the first game of the day, Hastings scored two runs in each inning while Kayleb Saurer threw all five innings of the shortened game and allowed just one hit while tossing a shutout in the 8-0 win.
“(Saurer) has swing and miss stuff. He did have quite a few strikeouts,” the JIH coach said. “If he can just learn to get ahead of hitters and stay ahead of hitters, he’s going to be throwing complete games soon.”
Saurer struck out 10 batters in the game and walked just one. Xander Uhrmacher led the Braves with two hits, while Jacobitz and Cameron Brumbaugh each drove in two runs.
Hastings took advantage of eight Fairfield errors, as only two of JIH’s runs were earned.
The Braves will return to the diamond Tuesday when they travel to McCook for a doubleheader. Johnson Imperial Homes tentatively have another doubleheader with Kearney Thursday before ending the season with another twinbill Aug. 2 against Beatrice.
Fairfield (Srs)...............002 000 0 — 2 4 1
Hastings......................200 003 x — 5 9 0
W — Creighton Jacobitz. L — Rodney McDonald.
2B — H, Cameron Brumbaugh. Bradyn Robinson.
Fairfield (Jrs)....................000 00 — 0 1 8
Hastings...........................222 22 — 8 5 0
W — Kayleb Saurer. L — Trevor Kotinek.
2B — H, Cameron Brumbaugh.
