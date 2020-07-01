Johnson Imperial Homes lagged in Tuesday’s nightcap with Grand Island, which led to a split with the Braves’ northern neighbors.
JIH (10-3) made sure that didn’t happen Wednesday with western foe Overton after a 15-6 win over the Bandits in the first game.
A 12-run first inning in the opener essentially concluded the game before it started, although there were hiccups throughout.
An all-around slow start in game two placed the Braves in a familiar spot, but the recovery by starting pitcher Xander Uhrmacher and solid relief by Jaxen Gangwish kept the Bandit offense at bay until the JIH bats finally warmed up.
“It was a good situation for some of our guys,” JIH head coach Blake Marquardt said. “In any game, it’s always nice to get a lead and stay ahead. But I think sometimes the pressure put on you when you’re losing kind of shows the character of who you are as an individual and if you can come out of it or if you kind of curl up a little bit.
“Obviously, the guys dug down and found a way to win that second game.”
Uhrmacher tossed 4-plus innings, striking out three and walking one, but Gangwish earned the victory with his 2 2/3 innings of relief.
“Those are both guys that have not really thrown,” Marquardt said. “(Uhrmacher) did really well tonight and then Gangwish, who is our catcher a majority of the year, this was his first outing. So two guys who proved themselves on the mound and will obviously pitch more for us in the future.”
Overton chipped all three of its runs off of Uhrmacher in the first two innings. Reilly Fisher, Josh Klingelhoefer, and Carson Rohde all reached to begin the game — consecutively with a single, double and triple. Rohde slugged the latter and scored Fisher and Klingelhoefer.
In the second, Aidan Perry led off with a double and later scored on an infield single by Brayton Bandel. The Bandits left the bases loaded in the frame, just as they did in the fifth when the momentum felt it had shifted entirely to the JIH dugout.
Overton couldn’t muster the big hit when it needed to. JIH, however, found a way to.
It came in multiple forms in the nightcap. Joven Francis, who earned the win on the hill in game one, shined through with a 3-for-3 performance at the dish in game two. Francis smashed two doubles in the gap, which earned him a pair of RBI.
“(Francis) swung it well tonight He’s got some pop, his swing has some power in it,” Marquardt said. “He hit the gaps tonight so he was able to stretch it into a double or two.”
Daeton Espino smoked a two-RBI single past third base in the fifth that put JIH in front.
Hayden Demuth added insurance in the sixth by legging out a one-out triple and scoring on a passed ball.
Along with his pitching ability, Demuth is one of a handful of talented outfielders Marquardt has on his roster.
“We’ve got five outfielders that I couldn’t be happier with right now just defensively,” Marquardt said. “It’s tough to get them all equal playing time because they’ve all got power, they’ve got speed, and they pitch a little.”
Markus Miller made his case by halting the Overton rally in the first inning when he retrieved a fly ball in center field and gunned down a runner at home plate for an uncommon double play.
“That’s not the first time he’s done that, either,” Marquardt said with a laugh. “He’s not afraid to show (his arm) off a little bit.”
In the opener, JIH sent 17 hitters to the dish in its first at bat. Overton switched pitchers after seven of the first eight Braves were either hit-by-pitch or walked.
The Bandits clawed into the Braves’ lead through the middle portion of the game, benefitting off of a pair of JIH errors and walks issued from the pitching staff.
But again, Overton stranded too many on base, leaving eight, including the bases loaded in the do-or-die fifth inning when the mercy rule was in effect.
Fisher finished with a pair of the team’s five hits from the lead off spot for Overton. Will Adams scored two runs.
Gangwish and Tommy Hoffman slugged two hits each for Hastings. Hoffman’s three RBI came on singles in the first and third. Gangwish roped two doubles. Demuth also stroked a double.
JIH hosts a holiday tournament beginning Friday night. The Braves will open with a 7:30 p.m. first pitch against Bennington under the lights before squaring off against Beatrice Saturday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 10 a.m.
Game one
OVB......……………031 20x x — 6 6 4
JIH…....……….(12)01 2xx x — 15 7 2
W — Joven Francis. L — Shay Hubbard.
2B — H, Jaxen Gangwish 2, Hayden Demuth. O, Carson Rohde.
Game two
OVB...........................210 000 0 — 3 9 2
JIH............................010 141 x — 7 7 2
W — Jaxen Gangwish. L — Cristian Blincow.
2B — H, Francis 2. O, Josh Klingelhoefer, Aidan Perry.
3B — H, Demuth. O, Rohde.
Five Points Bank
NORFOLK — Five Points Bank split a doubleheader on the road at Norfolk Wednesday. The Chiefs won via the mercy rule in game one, 11-1, but dropped the nightcap 6-1.
To open the night, the Chiefs posted four runs in the third inning before exploding for five more in the fourth and finally two in the fifth.
JT Cafferty finished 2-for-3 in game one with three RBI. Mike Boeve was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Luke Wawzrynkiewicz threw all five innings for Hastings on just 50 pitches. He allowed the lone run on just three hits and one walk.
The Chiefs managed just three hits in game two — one each from Gabe Conant, Mason Brumbaugh, and Tristan Richman. Conant scored the lone FPB run in the sixth inning when Cafferty hit into a double play.
Jacob Shaw took the loss and lasted five innings for Hastings. Norfolk knocked him for three runs on seven hits. Shaw struck out seven and walked three on 90 pitches.
In relief, Brayden Mackey surrendered three more runs to Norfolk on four hits and one walk.
Dylan Rodgers hurled a complete game for Norfolk, striking out four Chiefs and walking three.
Five Points is back at home Thursday against Columbus with a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Duncan Field. The Chiefs beat Columbus 11-1 back on June 23.
