McCOOK — Johnson Imperial Homes was swept in a doubleheader by McCook Tuesday night on the road. The Braves fell by scores of 7-6 and 8-4.
Game one ended with a McCook walk-off double. The game was tied prior to the inning, but a leadoff single and the one-out double led the game’s end.
JIH had led 6-2 early on after a big five-run outpour in the third inning. A two-out rally produced the five runs. Luke Brooks and Braden Rutt wore pitches, then Hayden Demuth reached on an error that scored Brooks. Daeton Espino’s double scored Rutt, and after Elijah Johnson was hit by a pitch and both Xander Uhrmacher and Tommy Hoffman walked, Cameron Brumbaugh batted with the bases loaded. Johnson eventually scored on a wild pitch.
McCook rallied to tie it in the fifth after a pair of walks, an error, and one hit plated five runs.
The Braves only had three hits in the game. Creighton Jacobitz threw four innings in his start; only two of the five runs he was charged with were earned. Joe Peshek took the loss.
In game two, McCook scored three runs in the first and two in the second inning before adding three more in the fourth.
JIH broke the ice with one in the first, then chipped away with one run in the third and two in the sixth.
Brumbaugh, who singled to start the game, scored on a passed ball with two outs in the first. Kayleb Saurer plated Peshek in the third for JIH on an RBI groundout. Peshek was hit by a pitch to begin the inning.
The Braves tried to cut further into the deficit in the sixth, and got help from a McCook error and three singles, but Brumbaugh’s RBI single and Peshek’s sac fly weren’t enough.
Rutt lasted 2 1/3 innings in his start. He was charged with the loss after allowing five runs — two earned.
