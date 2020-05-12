Former Adams County Maintenance Supervisor Harold Johnson defeated incumbent Scott Thomsen in the Republican primary election to represent District 4 and west Hastings on the county’s governing board.
There are no Democrats running for the seat on the board, which will change from the Adams County Board of Supervisors to the County Board of Commissioners in 2021.
Johnson received 475 votes, or 55.68% of the total cast, according to unofficial results from the Adams County Clerk’s Office. Thomsen received 377, votes or 44.19%. There was one write-in vote.
Johnson retired in June 2017 from his position of more than 16 years as county maintenance supervisor where he was known as Mr. Fix-it. He said then the courthouse was like a second home and county employees a second family.
Johnson attributed his success to an aggressive campaign presence.
“Of course, I know a lot of the people and a lot of the people know me,” he said. “I think that helped, too.”
Johnson is looking forward to working again for Adams County.
“It’s a different role, but I’m just looking forward to helping the people and hopefully keeping on top of the problems we do have,” he said.
With early voting results reported, Johnson had 388 votes and Thomsen had 308.
Thomsen has served on the board for 10 years and was running for a third full term, after initially being appointed to the board.
District 2
In the other contested county board race, incumbent Glen Larsen defeated challenger Brad Henrie in the District 2 Republican primary. District 2 encompasses western Adams County.
There are no Democrats running for the seat.
Larsen received 720 votes, or 73.92% of the total, and Henrie received 251 votes, or 25.77%. There were three write-in votes.
Larsen was appointed to fill the District 2 vacancy on the county board in May 2017 following the death of Supervisor Mike Weeks.
With early voting results reported, Larsen had 598 votes and Henrie had 180. Many Adams County voters chose to cast their ballots early in this election amid concerns about the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and the continuing need for social distancing.
