OMAHA — Shona Jones had there before — reporters seeking answers, fans marveling at her ability and fellow athletes passing along congratulations.
“She’s a veteran. She handles it well,” Hastings High girls track coach Les Hamburger said.
Jones ended her high school running career Saturday by winning the 1600-meter run after winning the 3200 on Friday. During her four years with the Lady Tigers, Jones has won nine Class A gold medals in cross country and track.
Four of those golds came in cross country during the fall season. In track, Jones won the 800 and 3200 as a sophomore and the 1600 as a junior.
Jones ran her personal best in the 800 Saturday, but finished fourth.
“I’m not disappointed. I gave it all I had,” Jones said. “I wanted to start fast. I was planning on being ahead at the 200.”
Jones started fast and held the lead through the first 400. The Hastings stalwart led until the 660 mark, then Crystal Roberson of Omaha Burke made her move as did Jodi Stineman of Lincoln Southeast and Tara Went of Columbus.
Stineman and Went closed on Jones down the stretch while Roberson went on to win the race in 2:17.62. Jones ran a 2:18.19, nearly four seconds faster then her previous best this season.
Jones won the 800 as a sophomore in a time of 2:17.63.
Hastings finished eighth in the Class A girls standings with 24 points. Omaha Central won the title with 74 points.
Jones’ gold medal time in the 1600 was 5:07.38, two seconds better than her gold medal time last year.
Christie Helmes of Scottsbluff was second in the Class A 1600 with a 5:15.83.
“That’s good,” Shona said of her 1600 time. “I wanted to get into the four’s.”
The Hastings High boys scored 15 points at the state meet. The 1600 relay, Mike Ewing and Daren Girling accounted for the Tigers’ points.
The 1600 relay team of Brett Petit, Bryan Rogers, Lancer Anderson and Todd Thorsheim placed second behind Omaha Bryan. Thorsheim ran a sub-50 anchor and staved off an oncoming Omaha Central runner around the final curve to claim second.
“He came right up behind me. I gave it my all,” Thorsheim said.
The Tiger quartet ran a 3:21.96, their fastest time of the season.
Hastings High boys track coach Craig McDonald told his runners afterward not to look at the race as a defeat, rather that Bryan ran an exceptional race. The Bryan foursome ran a 3:20.05.
“It’s a great time,” McDonald said. “It’s just that Bryan ran a little faster.”
The relay set a school record as did the 400 relay, which finished seventh. Members of the 400 relay were Todd Kerr, James Creigh, Greg Garlock and Daren Gilring. The record now stands at 43.55, formerly set by the same foursome at the conference meet.
“Anytime you can put in a best performance at the state meet you have to be pleased, whether it’s fourth place or a 10th place,” McDonald said.
Gilring placed sixth in the 100 in a time of 11.38. McDonald said the Burke track is not noted for fast times in the sprints and that Girling’s time was good for the surface. The Tiger sophomore held a best of 10.69 in the 100 during the season.
Noticeably absent from the Class A field was Grand Island’s Chuck Olsen. Olsen, who had some of the top sprint times in the state, pulled a hamstring during the 400 relay, which finished just ahead of the Tigers.
Ewing claimed third place in the pole vault during Friday’s competition with a vault of 13-3. Scott Dice of Omaha Northwest won the Class A vault at 14-2.
In the boy’s Class A team race, Fremont captured a third straight team title and Bellevue East’s Andy Rinn captured three all-class gold medals.
Fremont, which won eight events and rolled up a record 106 points a year ago, won one Class A event this year with Chris May’s shot put effort. But Fremont’s 50 points this year were enough to hold off Omaha Central with 45, Omaha Northwest with 44, Omaha Burke with 39 and Lincoln Southeast with 37.
“Last year, Gerry Gdowski won four gold medals, the first time since 1941 that anybody had done that,” Fremont coach Jon Appleget said.
The Class B title went to Boys Town with 65 points to 42 for Elkhorn, 40 for Lincoln Pius X and 28 for Elkhorn Mt. Michael and Wood River.
Kearney Catholic won Class C with 60 points over Omaha Flanagan with 36, Bloomfield with 34, Ravenna with 30 and Henderson with 26.
Dalton Leyton, with two relay records, won the Class D team title with 60 points, followed by Nelson with 38, Maywood 31 1/2, Bartley 31 and Axtell 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.