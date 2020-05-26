Across Nebraska last week, a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker, operated by the Nebraska Air National Guard, dazzled anyone who was looking for an excuse to get outside during a sunny, warm spring day.
The low-flying plane, which was passing over hospitals as part of a daylong tribute to medical workers in the state, caught the eyes of many, especially Hastings resident Beverly Jones.
Jones recognized the model of aircraft. Her grandson, Steve, used to fly them for the U.S. Air Force.
Steve, now a lieutenant colonel, has completed multiple assignments flying the refueling aircraft. In fact, his first military flying assignment in Grand Forks, N.D., was on a KC-135.
He also piloted the Stratotanker while stationed in Cambridge, England, during a Memorial Day tribute over Madingley American Cemetery, which is a World War II burial site for American soldiers.
Steve, a 1996 Hastings High graduate, is the son of Randy Jones and Sherry Detamore. He now flies various high-ranking public officials on C-40s, which are militarily-modified Boeing 737s. Passengers include the first lady, vice president, and U.S. Secretaries of Defense and State.
Jones racked his brain earlier this week over a telephone call from where he's lived in Maryland for the last seven years, recalling his nearly 20-year career in the Air Force. He said he should hit the 20-year mark in December, at which point he will retire from the military.
His original enlistment date was May 31, 2000, upon graduation from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Jones has floated between reserve and active duty since 2018, however, when he began flying for United Airlines, which he plans to do for years to come to cope with his flying addiction.
"I tried to take that opportunity when I could, when (United) was hiring at the time," Jones said.
Although being a reservist set back his retirement date, Jones feels blessed to have a future in flying outside of the military.
"It's always been my dream to go fly, ever since I was a kid," he said.
Airplanes are what drew his eyes to the sky as a child. Planes were his gateway to new places and quickly became his muse.
And now, as the book closes on his Air Force career, there are far fewer new places for Jones to visit.
His missions have taken him, quite literally, across the globe.
"The only places I really haven't been are Australia and New Zealand," he said. "I got to, on my last assignment, go all the way to Russia, and South Korea and Japan. I've done a good bit in the Pacific (Ocean).
"Probably one of the most fun things was picking up the first lady in Maui. That was my welcome to the unit, flying the C-40," Jones said with laugh.
While some trips and destinations were more desirable than others, Jones particularly enjoyed his time in western Europe and the United Kingdom, where his family lived from 2010-13.
"Those are always a lot of fun. That's where I always prefer to fly," he said.
His family has traveled many of those same places. He met his wife of 18 years, Heather, at pilot training in Columbus, Mississippi. All three of their children — who are 17, 16, and 13 years old, respectively — were born stateside, but "all three went to British primary school, which was another great experience for us," Jones said.
He admits his memories of Hastings aren't as fresh as they once were, given his worldly expeditions through the years and he hasn't been able to visit for some time. But, if it were feasible, he'd move back to the Queen City.
"My line of work is just not conducive, whether it's military or commercial flying," he said.
Jones quarterbacked the 1993 Hastings High football team to a Class A state championship. He was a member of the Tigers' 1996 state runner-up basketball team. He played American Legion baseball, too.
"In general, there's not enough I could say about the coaches I had at that time," Jones said.
"Hastings was a great town to play for. It was a great place to grow up."
