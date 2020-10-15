In the next several weeks, my column will be taking time off to consider the changes that have evolved personally, politically, socially and in nearly in every other way possible. Perhaps, I will see some of you during this time. The following was published Oct. 9, 1980 in the Hastings Tribune.
New cars are appearing in showrooms all over the country and the clean, crisp air of fall is being polluted with that age-old phrase, “It’s getting about time to trade in the old clunker.”
The reasons are varied from the highly exaggerated, “She has over 200,000 miles,” “There’s dog hair all over the back seat” to “The front tire looks a little worn, I certainly wouldn’t want you caught at the shopping mall with a flat tire.”
Seeing all the colors, designs, special features and a plethora of other things that go into the marketing of a car, I wonder what draws the eye to that certain one.
Personally, I think it is all about color.
The color of a car is a lot like the lipstick I chose. If it isn’t the right hue, I don‘t want it.
Some people buy cars just because of the price and others, mostly males, buy a car for what’s under the hood.
My dad and his cronies were great “what’s under the hood” buyers.
Someone would drive in the yard with a new vehicle and up went the hood. They’d stand there for hours puttering with its inners.
Doesn’t much anymore because no one understands what’s under the hoods.
There are those who buy a car for its luxury.
We are familiar with the car designed to please, seats so soft you give up sleeping your bed and retire to the car each night.
Young families buy a car for room and the DVD player in the back seat.
A friend who is just about the right age to be looking something new and exciting in life just brought a cute sports car.
I figure he bought for the color. It’s bright red. His wife figures it bought it because he wants to be noticed.
My husband figures he bought it because it looks impressive under the hood. His neighbor says he bought it because the price was right.
Except my friend didn’t buy it for the color, appearance, power or price. He bought it for its sound system.
I didn’t understand until a friend from my teen-age years who had a Chevy with dual exhausts and Hollywood-style mufflers that were so loud I could hear him leave the house two miles away.
The car was cool.
There does seem to be a car out there for every reason.
