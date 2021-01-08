A columnist is always looking for a subject. Unless her forte is politics, a plethora of topics are not there waiting for her undisputed thought.
Despite 2021 being brand new and offering all kinds of possibilities, my mind was in disarray.
Too much sugar, too much Christmas romance on the tube, too much nothing.
I needed a column idea, a unique subject, something other than the pandemic, the election, natural disasters, hair loss.
I needed something worthy, something I had not written about before.
The idea popped, literally popped, within a second without any inspiration.
I lost my balance and popped, or more accurately, broke my hip in three places.
Ingenious?
No, I would not call it ingenious, but it did give me a new experience to write about like the ride in an ambulance on a highway that had just gone through a five-year improvement plan.
“Good grief!,” I said to the young — very, young — man who was attempting to hold me down on the cot as I was being thrown through the air.
“This highway obviously was patterned after the route the wagon trains traveled. Can’t we go around the boulders instead of over them?”
My hospital stay was, shall I say, “interesting.”
I had not been in a hospital bed since our youngest daughter was born. I cannot say how long ago that has been because, I can’t remember, and she has forbidden me to discuss any topic relating to her age.
Things did not go well.
I had expectations that weren’t being met like having surgery immediately on arrival instead of waiting nearly two days.
I knew I would not have the nursing staff at my beck and call, but I did expect someone to appear before the cock crowed the second time.
All in all, things did not happen in what I considered a timely fashion.
So, I fussed when I had to ask for a glass of water the fourth time and nothing was happening.
After all, I was their patient, I needed immediate attention.
I know, a great surprise for someone seen as well-adjusted and all-accepting as yours truly.
“I just want a glass of water,” I said to one of the nursing staff when she finally walked into my room. “I tell someone, she leaves to get it, and I never see her again.”
This is at the point that I explain that after successful surgery, several glasses of water and filling meals, I found the entire hospital staff to be beyond wonderful and helpful.
But not at that moment. At that moment, I wanted a glass of water.
“Do you realize,” she asked softly, “how lucky you were to even get a hospital room the moment you arrived? Right now, we are full. We have no more empty beds.
“We are short on staff on this floor because we had to move them to our COVID-19 floors. And your surgeon had been operating two 12-hour days when you arrived.”
It didn’t take me long to realize that I need more information before I start fussing.
