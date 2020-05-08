(This was the first column I wrote for the Hastings Tribune in observance of Mother’s Day. It was published May 9, 1980. My mother died in 1973.)
When I was a little girl, my dad always bought my brother and me a red carnation for Mother’s Day. He gave my mother a white carnation corsage.
White, explained my mother, was worn by those whose mothers had died.
I would look around our church on Mother’s Day and feel sorry for those people who were wearing white carnations.
What must it be like not to have your mother? I couldn’t imagine.
I no longer wear carnations on Mother’s Day. But if I did and if I followed my parents’ traditions, the flowers would be white for my mother who died eight years ago just after Mother’s Day.
I’m not sure I would want to wear a white carnation in honor of my mother. While pure and beautiful, white is colorless and this woman, who was my mother, made life bright and vibrant.
She was a farm woman who spent much of her early years working in the fields instead of going to school.
She never won any scholastic awards. In fact, she never reached the eighth grade, but she knew what made life worth living. She had more compassion, more loyalty, more insight than any person I have ever met.
She had the patience to stand behind a young 4-Her for hours making her rip and re-rip a crooked seam in a pinafore even though she was not being loved — at the time — for it.
By seeing her mother take a container of soup to a sick friend and bring back her dirty laundry to wash, a little girl learned through deeds, not lectures, what caring and sharing was all about.
Spring was my mother’s favorite time of year. She loved the baby calves and the fuzzy, baby chicks and ducks.
The sign of inner peace shown on her face when she worked in the soil, caring for her garden and flowers or walking with my dad through the fields.
While I had a strong dislike for weeding in the garden, I enjoyed the time it gave me for conversation with my mother.
Her faith never wavered. While my brother and I would stand in despair looking at the hail-shattered crops that moments before held promise of a bountiful harvest, my mother would say, “There always is next year.”
She fed her family old-fashioned German food full of calories and with words of encourage and love.
The words always were there, whether it was an adolescent learning to bake, a teen-ager trying out for the lead in a class play, a new wife discouraged because an important dinner was a disaster or a young mother fretting because her baby wasn’t on schedule.
She was there when a scratched knee needed kissing, a bruised ego needed uplifting, a worried minding needed soothing. I knew she was there even when I was grown, and the miles separated us.
But she also gave me the strength, the ability to be comfortable in my independence.
As a child, proudly wearing my red carnation, I did feel sorry for those wearing white flowers.
But do not feel sorry for me. I miss her, there will always be moments in my life which I would like to share with her, just as she shared her time and her life with me.
She always will be part of me.
When I think of her, it isn’t in terms of white carnations. She always will be a red carnation for me.
