A friend of mine claims the filters for the new coffee makers on the market are the pits, especially when having to mess with them first thing in the morning before that first nerve-steadying cup of coffee.
“Can’t separate them,” he said. “They stick to each other like a young couple on a spring day.”
As a non-coffee drinker, I can’t relate to the daily frustrations associated of dealing with filters. However, I understand the simile.
His coffee filters are my plastic produce bags.
The person who came up with the idea of plastic produce bags should be put in a clothes dryer full of polyester items with no Cling Free.
Talk about sticking to one another: I have heard of only one woman who was able to get a plastic produce bag open on one try.
She was no ordinary woman. I understand she had 37 years of piano practice and at the time of her arrest was the country’s most wanted safe cracker and known under the alias of Nimble Finger Annie.
They are in the process pf building a shrine in her honor down in the valley of Jolly Green Giant.
Plastic bags appear to have no tops or bottoms.
Trying to get an AA battery out of its plastic encasing is frustrating but at least you know here to start with the ice pick, sledgehammer or your front teeth.
These plastic produce bags don’t even have the courtesy to say “Press Thumb here” like the impossible-to-get-into detergent boxes. One never knows where to start on a plastic produce bag. It’s like patting the head of a fuzzy puppy and discovering that you are at the wrong end.
There are times when dexterity and perseverance never pay off, for I’m convinced that at least three out of every dozen bags on the rolls are not really bags at all but merely laminated facsimiles.
During my last shopping expedition, I saw this young woman trying to break into a produce bag while holding a 2-month-old on her left hip and a 3-year-old tugging on her right leg.
When she finally got the bag open and filled it with grapefruit, the bottom open and produce scattered.
So, did she.
