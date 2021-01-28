Deep in thought about what to do with the rest of my life while sitting at my high school graduation ceremony during the past century, I did not consider physical therapy.
A career in physical therapy would have been similar to my undertaking a course of study in genetic counseling. I didn’t know anything about either.
I still don’t know anything about genetic counseling, but I’m having close encounters with the ins and outs, ups and downs of physical therapy and have become intrigued with the beginnings of the profession.
I’ve discovered physical therapy has been around longer than I have. A form of physical therapy may have been practiced as early as 460 AD but wasn’t “dignified” until 1887 when given official recognition by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare.
After fracturing my right hip in three places a month ago, and totally in a drug-inducted state, I jokingly suggested that this action would give me something new to write about.
It wasn’t a good idea then, even as a joke. It is not something I will joke about again.
Because such klutziness on my part led to something far worse and lingering then the fracture — physical therapy twice a week — tough, unrelenting, humiliating, suffering contortions demanded by professionals who do not understand pain in the same way I do.
Who, in their right mind, would aspire to be involved in such a profession?
After my first hour session with my PT, I realized just how well my body parts had worked before my accident.
I also realized by therapist had no idea about the capabilities of my particular body since the accident.
He thought the right leg moved in a particular manner before the fall and could do so again. I was just certain it never could never happen.
The leg no longer was capable of moving in any direction without excoriating pain.
I told him so in no uncertain terms.
He didn’t listen. He persisted. I fussed. He insisted. I cursed and abused him under my breath. He was stronger than me. He finally weakened my spirit. I gave in.
I would try, but I knew the effort was useless. He would soon realize the same thing.
He didn’t. He had more fortitude than a mother trying to force a 1-year-old to eat canned beets.
I could not do as he asked. The leg would not respond to what the brain told it to do.
Keep trying, he said. It will happen. And it did, not the first few times I tried but, one bright morning I could lift it several inches off the bed.
He was right. I could do it.
Not at first, but with repetition, it became easier, almost normal.
I could never have reached this place had it not been for him and his persistence, his abuse.
Physical therapy, what a marvelous and rewarding profession.
Of course, there is that abuse factor but all for the good of the patient.
