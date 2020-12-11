After beginning a life as a couple in a tiny home that had once been a single-car garage, we had little material wealth that could be considered valuable, other than a small used yellow box-sized television my dad brought to us one Saturday morning when he stopped in for a visit.
In a short time, we added a plethora of items we wanted or needed.
It didn’t take long before we had to have more space to accommodate our stuff, a growing family and changing lifestyle.
We moved into a larger home, then, moved again.
New, improved entered the market and we responded.
New and improved meant better, classier, more in with the times. If the neighbors next door had it, we needed it.
Their homes were decorated in gold and avocado, our home with pink and teal. How could we entertain with a teal stove in a pink kitchen?
All the while the girls were growing and “couldn’t be caught dead” in something an older sister had worn.
Their old and out-grown clothes were tossed, given away and replaced with new. Sort of a one foot forward, two feet back syndrome.
One day when I realized I had no place to put a three-foot split leaf philodendron and the food we needed to keep it alive, it hit me that we had too much stuff and not enough room to accommodate everything.
Nor did we have the space needed for our new must-haves, such as Molly, our first puppy, who also had needs like food, treats, bed and toys.
Then, life got serious.
The girls up and moved away, and I discovered I wasn’t a kid, anymore.
I didn’t like housework, anymore.
Actually, I never liked housework, but it was something my mother made me help her with, and I kept on doing it because … I guess because my mother did.
A smaller space with less housework was calling to me.
We needed to downsize.
The term “downsizing” may have been in Websters about that time, but it wasn’t a word I heard used in the middle of the last century or something my mother practiced.
She may have gotten rid of things, but Mom, like others of her generation and rural area in which she lived, used what she had until it couldn’t be used anymore.
If it no longer fit, perhaps it could be remade into something that could be
I answered the call.
We moved into something smaller, but it soon became apparent what I had in the old wasn’t all going to fit in the new.
I couldn’t take everything with me.
I had to get rid of things and not replace them. A new concept for a woman of a certain age from a certain time.
I left without stuff I spent a life-time collecting, stuff that I thought I needed, stuff that had sentimental value, but little practical use, stuff that took up space, stuff that was stored and I forgot I had, stuff that had meant something to me for a short time.
I’m in that smaller space, with less housework and clutter but without a few of the things I find I do need or simply miss like the cute little hammer my dad gave me in another lifetime.
Every woman needs her own hammer. Maybe, I can find one like it at the local hardware store.
Maybe, I even need two.
