(The following is a column about breakfast, my favorite meal of most days. The column was published in the Hastings Tribune Nov. 6, 2010.)
When I was growing up on the farm in the Nebraska Panhandle, breakfast was sacred.
Breakfast happened even if we were running a temperature, had a broken leg or getting over an adolescent romance.
There was little that could happen to us that a good breakfast couldn’t fix, according to my mother.
A typical breakfast consisted of home-canned tomato or grape juice, corn flakes or Wheaties, eggs, homemade sausage or bacon from a recently butchered pig, yeast pancakes mixed the night before and plenty of milk freshly delivered that morning by old Bessie.
Just thinking about this adds inches to the hips.
By mid-morning, the huge breakfast had been worked off by those in the fields and it was time for a snack of fresh fruit, a couple of sandwiches and a piece of cake or pie.
It was my job to take this snack out to those in the fields, thereby walking off a few dozen of those calories I had consumed earlier in the day.
Those were the days when no one knew what a calorie was, much less counted it, and if an hour was put aside each day, it wasn’t to jog or for other carefully-structured exercise but for a short nap before returning to the fields.
Times have changed.
Bessie was replaced by a milk truck, which has given way to the 24-hour grocery and convenience stores.
Eggs have been riding the “good for you, bad for you” roller-coaster for years, and homemade breakfast sausage is as far gone as the two-cent stamp.
I actually have my parents’ sausage maker, but I’m not about to touch the casing that my parents referred to as “cat’s gut,” Yuck!
I’ve tried making yeast pancakes but they lacked my mother’s special touch and my tomatoes get blight each summer.
We also don’t have room for a grape arbor and the city would frown on Bessie, the cow.
So, welcome to our home for breakfast.
The Wheaties are on the shelf under the counter, and I will have milk just as soon as I run to the store.
